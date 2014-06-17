Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Bronson Arroyo made it 15 years without a stint on the disabled list. He was hoping a day like Monday would never come.

“I’ve prided myself on durability for a long time. I’ve been avoiding this day for two decades, doing a bunch of meticulous small things to stay here,” the Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander said after being forced to the disabled list with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. “I would have hoped to make it to the end of my career without having to do it. It’s just not the way it is. I’ve gone out the last six times, and it’s been impossible.”

The move will end Arroyo’s streak of 336 consecutive starts dating to May 15, 2004, when he returned to the Boston rotation. His streak of 369 starts without a stint on the DL trailed only the run of 443 starts by Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle among active pitchers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Arroyo said would attempt to rehab the injury. He plans to stay away from throwing for 10 days to see how the arm reacts, then begin a throwing program that he hopes can get him back after the All-Star break.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of things in the past,” Arroyo said. “There are certain protocols that I know would have cleaned them up. This one has acted a bit different. I really don’t know what is going to happen. We are going to try to get all the swelling out and let it calm down completely ... then try to fire it back up and see if it acts differently. If it acts the same, we are going to have to try something different.”

Arroyo (7-4) leads the D-backs in victories after going five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, when his fastball topped out at 83 mph, less velocity than even he usually takes into a game. He pitched with right elbow soreness for the past month or longer and said the pain kept getting worse. He was unable to do his side work before his last two starts, and he told pitching coach Mike Harkey while warming up Sunday that he knew it would be his last start for a while.

“I don’t think I cracked 80 miles an hour in the first inning,” Arroyo said. “To win like that is tough to do. I can’t keep going out there putting (anti-)inflammatories in my body and beating myself down. I see the arm going south. If it would have stayed the same as it was five, six starts ago, I could deal with the pain, but it continues to get more and more swollen.”

Arroyo, 37, won his last three starts. He is 121-112 with a 4.19 ERA in 405 major league appearances, 369 starts.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Arizona general manager Kevin Towers said. “A guy who has had an unblemished track record when it comes to posting up each and every time. It would have been hard to run him out there again. Going to war, as he said, against AK47s with his little 22. He still found a way in win, which was amazing.”

Arroyo was taking several hours of treatment a day the last few weeks, and he said when he woke up Monday, his arm was at a 40-degree angle.

”I think the last three times he went out there he’s been at about 50 percent,“ Towers said before the Diamondbacks’ 9-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. ”It’s pretty amazing that he’s posted the type of numbers. It just shows you the art of pitching and changing of speeds and being smart.

“I sat right behind home plate yesterday and I was like ‘Whoa, 76, 78 (mph)'. How is he going to get through this lineup? Maybe the first time, but two or three times through the lineup. He got a ‘W.’ He’s fun to watch pitch. He’s been great for guys like Chase Anderson, (Josh) Collmenter, some of our young guys, (showing) how you can go out there and win without your best stuff.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 7-2, 3.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. He went 2-for-4 with two singles, and he is hitting .382 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs during the streak. He also overtook Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez for first place in the fan voting for the All-Star Game.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy got a no-decision while giving up three runs and seven hits in seven innings Monday against Milwaukee. He was removed after throwing 88 pitches. He is 1-9, his only victory coming in a 4-3 win at San Diego on May 3. “Not a win on my part, but more so for the team, that is the issue for me,” McCarthy. “You’d like to take over a game right from the beginning. The team winning is the most important thing.” McCarthy hit a two-run single for a 3-2 lead in the second inning. “I‘m a little more comfortable,” he said of his hitting. “I’ve found a swing that works. Last year I was so lost in a new league.”

--CF Ender Inciarte shows no concussion symptoms, and he performed baseball activities Monday, manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte still must pass baseball’s concussion protocol tests before he can return to play. Inciarte was injured when he was kneed in the head as he stole second base in the second inning of a June 12 game at Houston, although he remained in the game until the sixth inning.

--OF Roger Kieschnick went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI while starting in left field Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. Kieschnick took the roster spot vacated when RHP Bronson Arroyo (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. His promotion balanced the D-backs’ roster, giving the team 13 position players and 12 pitchers for the first time in a week.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 13. He performed baseball activities June 16.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick