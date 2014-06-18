Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks closer Addison Reed paid tribute to his college coach, Tony Gywnn, in a meaningful way Monday. Gwynn certainly would have approved.

Reed told FOXSportsArizona.com that when he arrived at the D-backs’ clubhouse on Monday afternoon, he took the seven cans of dip in his locker cubicle and put them in a garbage can. He opened all seven cans, stripped out the tobacco and got rid of them separately.

Gwynn died at 54 of complications of mouth cancer early Monday, a disease that he firmly believed was caused by the tobacco he stashed in his right side of his cheek during his 20-year major league career.

“Wish me luck,” Reed told FOXSportsArizona.com.

Reed, who has 16 saves in his first season for the Diamondbacks, played for Gwynn at San Diego State from 2008-10 and admired the way Gwynn did everything he could to assist his players.

“He was there to help people succeed,” Reed said. “He tried to help me be the best person I could be, not only on the field but off the field. He taught me how to be a professional. It was more than baseball.”

Reed was so taken by Gwynn’s style and approach during his recruiting visit in 2007 that when Gwynn offered him a scholarship, Reed cancelled the rest of his visits. A hug from Gwynn sealed the deal.

”Just being in the room with him was kind of unreal,“ Reed said. ”That’s Tony Gwynn over there. I‘m going to play for him? It was no-brainer. I‘m going here. He gave me a huge hug. That’s something I’ll always remember. ...

“He wanted the best for everybody. I don’t think there’s a clip on TV ever that he doesn’t have a smile on his face. That loud chuckle that he had. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.17 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Evan Marshall said he did not hit Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun on purpose to load the bases in a 3-2 game in the seventh inning Tuesday, even if the Brewers believe he did. “Game plan there, guys in scoring position, we are trying to create some soft contact,” Marshall said. “My best stuff is to work down and in. The ball got away and it got him.” Marshall, who threw behind Braun the pitch before, was immediately ejected. He hit Braun after Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse hit two D-backs batters, including SS Chris Owings high on the back in the sixth inning.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger jumped right into the fire Tuesday, starting the same day he was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Bolsinger gave up seven hits and three runs while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Milwaukee. Bolsinger will start again Sunday, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, as the Diamondbacks look to fill RHP Bronson Arroyo’s spot in the rotation. Arroyo, who is 7-4 and leads the D-backs in victories, was placed on the disabled list Monday with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Bolsinger was 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in Reno, 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts since being optioned by the D-backs on May 6.

--RHP Will Harris was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Reno to make Tuesday’s start. “Will threw last night, and we felt like he needs to go work on his consistency,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He didn’t have real good command this time up here.” Harris was charged with the loss Tuesday when he walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning before giving up two run-scoring hits in a three-run inning that broke a 3-3 tie in Arizona’s 9-3 loss to Milwaukee. Harris gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in five appearances after being recalled June 9. He is 0-2 with a 9.24 ERA in two stints with the D-backs this season.

--LHP Wade Miley, scheduled to start Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the start. “We decided to do it that way to push everybody back and give them an extra day,” manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs are nearing the end of a streak in which they play 33 games in 34 days, with their next off day coming Monday. Miley, 3-6 with a 4.71 ERA, won one of his past 12 starts.

--RHP Archie Bradley, the top pitching prospect in the D-backs’ organization, threw 33 pitches in three innings in a rookie-level Arizona League exhibition game Monday in Glendale, Ariz. He threw another 12 in the bullpen. “He looked good,” one D-backs executive said. Bradley, who was shut down with elbow soreness in late April, hit 93 mph with his fastball in his third inning of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You wouldn’t think that would happen. He doesn’t give up home runs. We were looking for a double-play ball there. It didn’t work out.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after RHP Brad Ziegler gave up his first grand slam to Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy one pitch after RHP Evan Marshall hit RF Ryan Braun to load the bases.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 13. He performed baseball activities June 16.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 for the first time since going on the DL. He is unlikely to return before late June.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Kieschnick