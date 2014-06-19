Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Tony Campana needed that.

So did the Diamondbacks.

The speedy Campana was mired in a 1-for-39 slump when he stepped to the plate with the potential winning run on third base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday.

He made the most of it, grounding a single just past diving Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks for a 4-3 walk-off win. It was the first walk-off hit in his four-year career.

“It was cool,” Campana said. “I don’t think I’ve ever done it in the minor leagues, either.”

The walking was a high point of an up-and-down season. Campana leads all major-leaguers since 2011 with an 89.2 success rate on stolen base attempts, but getting on base was a problem earlier in the year. He made the Opening Day roster but was optioned to Triple-A Reno when he was hitting .160 after falling into a 1-for-30 slump.

Since being recalled last Friday, Campana was hitless in six at-bats. On Wednesday, he was 0-for-3 with two lineouts to center field before batting with Martin Prado on third base and two outs in the ninth inning.

“Martin’s at third, so I knew all I had to do was put a ball in play and beat it to first,” Campana said. “So it was just hitting the ball on the ground, because hitting it in the air pretty good wasn’t working the first couple of at-bats. Just got a ball in the ground and snuck it through.”

Campana has started two times in the six games he has returned as injuries have thinned the outfield. Mark Trumbo, A.J. Pollock and Ender Inciarte are on the disabled list, although Inciarte could be activated Friday if he passes the post-concussion protocols. Campana was recalled when Inciarte was placed on the seven-day disabled list.

“If I‘m here, I‘m happy,” Campana said. “Any time I‘m in the lineup, I want to do what I can to help the team win. Today I was able to get one big hit.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 4-4, 3.51 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-1, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley’s tough luck continued Wednesday. Miley gave up three runs on five hits and four walks in 7 2/3 innings while striking out eight, but he did not figure in the decision. The only damage was Khris Davis’ three-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game at 3. “Even the Davis home run, I felt like I made a pretty good pitch,” Miley said. “Just have to be a little bit smarter in that situation.” Davis hit a breaking ball that was on the inside corner at the knees, a well-located pitch. Miley has won only one of his last 13 starts, but he has made seven quality starts in that span.

--OF Ender Inciarte has passed all the concussion tests to this point and played three innings in a simulated game at the D-backs’ training facility at Salt River Fields on Wednesday, batting three times and playing center field. “Everything so far has been fine,” manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte was placed on the seven-day disabled list after suffering a concussion last Thursday, when he took a Houston player’s knee in the head while stealing second base in the second inning of a 5-4 loss. He left the game in the sixth inning.

--CF Tony Campana broke a 1-for-39 slump when he singled in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee. Campana hit two hard line drives to center field earlier in the game. His single was not hit as well, but it found a hole and rolled into center field. “Hitting it in the air pretty good wasn’t working the first couple of at-bats,” Campana said. “Just got a ball on the ground and snuck it through.”

--LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) ran on a treadmill on Wednesday and also took batting practice on the field as he moved closer to returning to the roster. “Everything is checking out nice,” said Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 24. He will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said, and the D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.

--SS Chris Owings was 3-for-4 and a triple short of the cycle Wednesday, one day after being struck high on the back from a pitch by Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse. The ball rolled up Owings’ neck and knocked off his helmet, and it left a welt that was still visible Wednesday. Owings said he believed there was no intent. As Lohse walked to his dugout at the end of the inning, he nodded at Owings and asked if he was OK. “There is no bad blood there,” Owings said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I‘m here, I‘m happy. Any time I‘m in the lineup, I want to do what I can to help the team win. Today I was able to get one big hit.” -- CF Tony Campana, whose first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 14 was a game-winning single Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 13. He performed baseball activities June 16 and played in a simulated game June 18.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18 and will take a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

