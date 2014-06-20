Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Looking to solidify a bullpen that was ridden hard and put away wet during a stretch of 33 games in 34 days, the Arizona Diamondbacks promoted rookie right-hander Matt Stites on Thursday.

Stites immediately made his major league debut in the eighth inning during Arizona’s 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up a hit and no runs in two-thirds of an inning. He is the 19th pitcher to appear for the D-backs this season.

Stites was 0-1 with 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA in a combined 29 outings for Double-A Mobile and Reno this season. He converted all 12 save opportunities at Reno after being promoted May 6.

His calling card is command, a commodity the D-backs prize. Stites issued only 19 walks in 135 1/3 minor league innings entering this season, and he had nine walks in 28 innings this season while featuring a fastball that sits in the mid-90 mph range and can get higher. He also can rely on his slider as a secondary pitch.

”He’s pretty good at location, and that’s one thing that is really, really important,“ Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. ”We have talked about that forever. People who can locate the ball, it is easier to get outs. It is easier to defend against it. In this ballpark, the ball travels pretty well. You walk people in this ballpark and you are just asking for trouble. You have a walk, make an error, you are asking for trouble. That’s our philosophy on that.

“He’s young, he’s upcoming and he’s ready.”

Stites is the second pitcher in the D-backs bullpen who was obtained in the trade with San Diego for right-hander Ian Kennedy at the 2013 deadline, joining left-handed specialist Joe Thatcher. Stites was used as a closer in the Padres organization, converting 32 of 38 save chances after signing out of the University of Missouri in 2011. He did not pitch for the D-backs last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy five days before the July 31 trade.

Stites, 23, is expected to slot into middle relief at the onset while Brad Ziegler and Addison Reed remain the staples at the back of the bullpen.

“Really, any time is fine,” Stites said of his role. “It’s the big leagues. You have to be comfortable anywhere.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 5-4, 4.81 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-4, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning Thursday. He wound up allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings during a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee. Anderson (5-2) has given up two earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts, although he lost the last two. “It’s frustrating because I go out there and try not to give up runs, and (Milwaukee’s Yovani) Gallardo is good, so when you see you’re opposing him, you have to go out there and try to keep it at the minimum,” he said. Anderson, who made his major league debut May 11, has thrown 39 2/3 innings with the D-backs and 78 2/3 innings counting his starts at Double-A Mobile. Manager Kirk Gibson said the D-backs will not push him too hard. “We’ll have to take care of him, kind of watch his innings as we go along,” Gibson said. “It’s something we’ll have to discuss.” Anderson, 26, threw 88 innings last season, when he missed seven weeks with injuries and also split time between the rotation and the bullpen.

--RHP Matt Stites pitched a scoreless two-thirds on an inning in his major league debut Thursday after being promoted from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. “He has a good arm, and he’s pretty good at location,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ve talked about it forever. We want people who can locate the ball.” Stites, obtained in a 2013 trade-deadline deal with San Diego, was 0-1 with 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA in a combined 29 appearances at Double-A Mobile and Reno. Stites converted all 12 save opportunities for Reno after being promoted May 6.

--CF Tony Campana was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, about 12 hours after he delivered a game-winning single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee, the first walk-off hit of his career. Campana, recalled June 14, was in a 1-for-39 skid before the winning hit. “I emphasized to him hitting the ball on the ground,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “If he can learn to get it down there, he can put a lot of pressure on them.” Campana has superb speed, and he leads all major-leaguers since 2011 with an 89.2 success rate on stolen-base attempts.

--INF Didi Gregorius went 0-for-3 with a RBI groundout while playing third base Thursday for the first time in a major league game, starting there to give 3B Martin Prado his second off day of the season. Gregorius also started six games at shortstop and four at second base since his recall from Triple-A Reno on June 3. “It’s kind of the same as shortstop, but it is more reaction, so you have to be quicker in a game,” said Gregorius, who has been taking ground balls at third base for several weeks. “Wherever he puts me in the lineup, I am ready to play.” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said Gregorius also was taking fly balls in center field. Gregorius played all 106 of his major league games in 2012-13 at shortstop. “I want him to play,” Gibson said. “I’ve said that from Day 1.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-3 against Milwaukee RHP Yovani Gallardo on Thursday, making him 5-for-7 in the career matchup. Goldschmidt is hitting .345 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in his past 16 games.

--OF Ender Inciarte went 3-for-3 and played center field in a simulated game at the D-backs’ training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, a step forward as he recovers from a concussion. “All indications are he’s good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Inciarte was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list June 13. He must be activated Friday or be moved to the 15-day DL.

--RHP Daniel Hudson was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday to make room for RHP Matt Stites on the 40-man roster. Hudson underwent his second Tommy John surgery last month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can spot the ball wherever he wants to. Today he just kind of dominated us.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, on Milwaukee Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo, who improved his career record to 8-0 against the Diamondbacks with a 4-1 victory Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 13. He played in simulated games June 18 and June 19.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18 and will take a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgeries in June 2013 and June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He re-tore an elbow ligament in early June, and he underwent his second Tommy John surgery in mid-June.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Ross

CF David Peralta

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Roger Kieschnick