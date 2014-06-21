Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- When Diamondbacks new general manager Kevin Towers looked to overhaul the bullpen in the winter of 2010, he dipped into the free-agent market to sign closer J.J. Putz. It turned the franchise around.

Putz had a career-high 45 saves in 2011 as the upstart D-backs went from last to first in the National League West, and, along with right-hander Ian Kennedy and No. 3 hitter Justin Upton, was a cornerstone of the turnaround.

That history made the parting particularly bittersweet Friday, when the D-backs designated Putz for assignment to make room on the roster for outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list.

“We just decided we are going to go in a little different direction,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We have some young kids who are knocking at the door. We’re going to start bringing those guys up and give them an opportunity to see what they are capable of doing. It’s a lot of where our depth is.”

Putz, 37, has 189 saves in his 12-year major league career. His 83 saves are second in Arizona history behind Jose Valverde (98). The D-backs have 10 days to trade, waive or release Putz, although they will pay the remaining $3.5 million due on his contract through 2014.

“It’s sad. I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” said Putz, who has made his home in Arizona since the early days in his career, when he played for Seattle. “To be able to call the Diamondbacks home as well was an absolute pleasure.”

Putz is 1-1 with a 6.59 ERA in 18 appearances this year, a season like last season interrupted by right elbow soreness. Putz also spent time on the disabled list in 2013 with a fractured finger.

“I‘m not really surprised. I kind of had the feeling that something like this was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,” Putz said.

Putz said his arm still feels strong and that he wants to keep pitching, but he said he did not want to re-start in the minor leagues at this point in his career. He is 37-33 with 189 saves and a 3.08 ERA in 572 major league appearances. His fastball velocity, in the 92-95 mph range in 2011, was in the 89-90 mph range this season.

“When you pitch as much as he did and the force that he did, he’s a big guy, a max effort guy ... just about anybody, it will take something out of you,” Gibson said. “Chipping away at yourself every year you go along. His velocity wasn’t what it is in the past. There may be a way for him to find some more velocity, I don’t know. If it doesn’t happen that way for J.J., he’s had a great career. He has a lot to give. The real winners here are his family.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-3, 3.94 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 11-9, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had a single, double and walk and scored twice against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum on Friday, continuing his success against a pitcher he has tormented since arriving in the majors on Aug. 1, 2011. Goldschmidt hit his first career home run off Lincecum on Aug. 2 and is 15-for-26 with two doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in the match. “I got some pitches today,” Goldschmidt said. “Both the pitches were kind of up in the zone, middle of the plate. Fortunately I was able to get those. I don’t know. Just try to get good at-bats. Sometimes there are guys you well off of. Sometimes there are guys that have your number.” Goldschmidt’s seven homers against Lincecum are tied for third most among active hitters/pitchers, behind the eight hit by Brian McCann off Ricky Nolasco and by Alex Rodriguez off Bartolo Colon, according to STATS LLC.

--RHP J.J. Putz was designated for assignment Friday to make room for OF Ender Inciarte, who was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Putz was 1-1 with a 6.59 ERA in 18 appearances this season and spent about a month on the disabled list with right elbow soreness. “I‘m not really surprised. I kind of had the feeling that something like this was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,” Putz said. Putz, 37, has 189 saves in a 12-year major league career and is second in D-backs history with 83 saves. He had a career-high 45 saves in 2011, when Arizona won the NL West pennant. “We just decided we are going to go in a little different direction,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We have some young kids who are knocking at the door. We’re going to start bringing those guys up and give them an opportunity to see what they are capable of doing.”

--OF Ender Inciarte was 1-for-3 with a single and scored a run when he started Friday after being activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. He also made two running catches in deep center field to support RHP Josh Collmenter.

--RHP Touki Toussaint, the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 pick in the major league draft two weeks ago, signed on Friday. Toussaint, 17, turned down a scholarship offer at Vanderbilt University to turn pro. He was 8-2 with a 1.22 ERA at Coral Springs (Fla.) Christian Academy while striking out 104 in 61 1/3 innings. Toussaint will begin his career in the Arizona League, general manager Kevin Towers said. The slot value for his signing bonus is $2,338,200, but that is only a guideline. The D-backs have $7,228,300 to spend on their picks in the first 10 rounds.

--RHP Josh Collmenter threw a season-high 109 pitches but gave up only one run in five innings in a victory over San Francisco on Friday, improving to 5-1 in his career against the Giants. Collmenter gave up four hits and four walks but stranded seven runners. “He got rewarded for wiggling his way out of it,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of it.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s sad. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. We live here, and to be able to call the Diamondbacks home as well was an absolute pleasure.” -- Arizona RHP J.J. Putz, who was designated for assignment on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 13. He played in simulated games June 18 and June 19. He was activated June 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18 and will take a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgeries in June 2013 and June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He re-tore an elbow ligament in early June, and he underwent his second Tommy John surgery in mid-June.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick