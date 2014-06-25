Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- At five hours and 32 minutes, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 14-inning victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday tied for longest game in Chase Field history. It only felt like it took forever.

“It felt like seven (hours),” Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero said to general laughter. “If we have to play 10 hours just to get the win, we take it.”

Arizona used 22 players, including nine pitchers, and all of its position players were gone after Jordan Pacheco was used as a pinch hitter in the 13th inning.

Starting pitcher Josh Collmenter, who threw five innings to beat the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, entered on three days’ rest and got the victory by tossing a scoreless 14th. The final batter he faced was starting pitcher Cory Kluber, who was used as a pinch hitter because Cleveland ran out of position players two innings before.

“They found a lot of grit,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of his players. “We made a lot of great plays.”

Rookie center fielder Ender Inciarte had a game he may remember for a long time. Inciarte had four hits, including single that tied the game at 8-8 in the 11th inning, and he played a part in throwing out Jason Kipnis as the Cleveland second baseman attempted an inside-the-park home run in the 13th.

Kipnis hit a ball to off the center field fence with two outs in the inning, and the ball caromed back off Inciarte’s head and rolled toward left. Inciarte hustled after the ball and made a good throw to shortstop Didi Gregorius, whose relay home was on the money and retired Kipnis fairly easily.

“Ender did a hell of a job on that ball to the wall,” Gibson said. “That’s a lonely feeling, and he got on his horse. He took his time and made a great relay throw. Didi, he took his time and made a great relay throw. We talk about it all the time, not rushing.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cory Kluber, 6-5, 3.30 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daniel Hudson threw 20 pitches to LF Mark Trumbo in a short simulated game at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon as he continues his return from a second Tommy John surgery performed in June 2013. “It felt good to get back out there,” Hudson said. “It been two years since somebody actually tried to hit the ball of me.” Hudson is expected to take a week off before throwing another simulated game, and he likely will begin a rehab assignment in August, manager Kirk Gibson said, with an eye toward returning to the majors when rosters expand in September. “We’d like to see him throw this year,” Gibson said. “Hopefully that could happen. September is probably reasonable.”

--LF Mark Trumbo batted against RHP Daniel Hudson in a 20-pitch simulated game Tuesday after taking swings at the D-backs’ training facility in Scottsdale on Monday. “His stuff was hopping,” Trumbo said of Hudson. Trumbo reported no pain in his left foot. He has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a stress fracture in his left foot, and he hopes to return before the All-Star break.

--SS Chris Owings missed his third consecutive start because of shoulder and ankle issues, although he pinch-hit in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 9-8, 14-inning victory over the Indians on Tuesday. He has missed time because of residual effects of a getting hit on a pickoff play at second base Thursday and a rocky slide at home plate attempting to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run Friday, manager Kirk Gibson said. “Just some funky stuff happened there at the plate,” Owings said. “It didn’t look pretty.” Gibson did not mention the shoulder injury until Tuesday. “A little fibby,” said the man known as Gibby.

--CF Ender Inciarte had a career-high four hits, including the game-tying single to cap a two-run rally in the last of the 11th inning Tuesday. He also had an assist, making the first throw when Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis attempted to stretch a triple off the center field fence into an inside-the-park homer. “Ender did a hell of a job on that ball to the wall,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s a lonely feeling, and he got on his horse. He took his time and made a great relay throw.”

--LHP Joe Thatcher got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation when he was called out of the bullpen to replace LHP Wade Miley in the fifth inning with Cleveland holding a 5-4 lead. It is the first time in Thatcher’s career he escaped a situation in which the bases were loaded with inherited runners without allowing a run. “The turning point of the game was when Thatcher came in and he got out of that,” manager Kirk Gibson said. Thatcher stuck out C Yan Gomes and got 3B Lonnie Chisenhall and RF Ryan Raburn to pop out.

--RF Gerardo Parra jammed his left hand into the second base bag while sliding headfirst to steal a base in the 14th inning Tuesday. A trainer looked at Parra, who stayed in the game. Parra’s status is unknown.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we have to play 10 hours just to get the win, we take it.” -- Arizona C Miguel Montero, whose team tied a Chase Field record by playing five hours, 32 minutes in a 9-8, 14-inning victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (sore left ankle, sore left shoulder) did not play June 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 24. He is day-to-day.

--RF Gerardo Parra (sore left hand) was hurt June 24. His status was unknown after the game.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18 and will take a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break that begins July 14.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick