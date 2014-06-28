Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Friday night marked the sixth time in Brandon McCarthy’s career that the right-hander has worked seven or more innings while allowing one run or less on six hits or less.

Two of those six games have come against the Padres this season as McCarthy continues to dominate the Padres while struggling against everyone else.

McCarthy is 2-10 this season in 17 starts with a 5.11 earned-run average. The Diamondbacks are 3-14 in McCarthy’s starts. All three of those wins have come when McCarthy starts against the Padres.

McCarthy is 2-0 against the Padres with one no-decision. He has a 2.61 ERA against the Padres. Against everyone else, McCarthy is 0-10 with a 5.72 ERA.

It is even worse in San Diego, where McCarthy is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts at Petco Park. He has allowed one run on nine hits in 14 innings with one walk and 13 strikeouts. In 15 starts elsewhere this season, McCarthy is 0-10 with a 5.80 ERA.

In two seasons with the Diamondbacks, McCarthy is 7-21 with a 4.78 ERA. In two seasons against the Padres while with Arizona, McCarthy is 4-1 in six starts with a 2.43 ERA. Arizona is 5-1 since the start of 2013 when McCarthy starts against the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 6-4, 3.87 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-10, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Chris Owings missed his fourth start in five games Friday night with a sore shoulder. He injured the shoulder June 20 on an awkward slide into home on an unsuccessful attempt at an inside-the-park home run.

--OF/1B Nick Evans was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Evans, 28, was hitting .354 (70-for-198) with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 51 games for Reno. He played eight games for Arizona earlier this month and went 1-for-11 with a home run.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy allowed one run and six hits with seven walks in seven innings against the Padres Friday. McCarthy has started 17 games for the Diamondbacks this season. Arizona is 3-0 against the Padres when McCarthy starts. They are 0-14 in McCarthy’s starts against other teams.

--RHP Zeke Spruill was optioned to Triple-A Reno. He was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two games (one start) for the Diamondbacks. He allowed five runs on 13 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.

--2B Aaron Hill is hitting .346 (9-for-26) over his last six games with a double and six RBIs. He was 2-for-4 Friday night, although he struck out with runners at second and third with no one out in the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mac was in control all night. He threw the ball really good. He kept it down. He’s capable of doing that more consistently.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after RHP Brandon McCarthy allowed one run and six hits in seven innings to defeat the Padres Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (sore left ankle, sore left shoulder) did not play June 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 24, and he returned to the starting lineup June 25. He then missed his fourth start in five games June 27.

--RF Gerardo Parra (sore left hand) was hurt June 24. He was back in the starting lineup June 25.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to refrain from throwing until late June before beginning a rehab program. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18 and will take a rehab assignment before rejoining the D-backs, manager Kirk Gibson said. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Chris Owings

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/1B Nick Evans