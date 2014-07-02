Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Opponents know the best way to attack the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup is to avoid pitching to Paul Goldschmidt whenever possible.

The slugging first baseman drew 15 walks in past eight games, including one Tuesday night as the Diamondbacks lost 3-2 at Pittsburgh when the Pirates rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

At least the Pirates pitched to Goldschmidt in three of his four plate appearances. The Padres walked him seven time in 12 trips to plate during a three-game series at San Diego last weekend.

“Nobody likes to be pitched around, but that’s the situation Paul is in right now,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “The toughest part is that you get so used to not getting anything to hit that when you do get your pitch, you want to be ready for it.”

Goldschmidt seemed to be in that funk coming into Tuesday night’s game, as he was 1-for-19 with 10 strikeouts in the previous seven games. However, he went 2-for-3 with two singles and scored a run.

“Paul has risen up to meet many challenges in his career,” Gibson said. “I‘m sure he’ll meet this one, too. The key is that the hitters behind him have to produce. If they do that, then teams have to pitch to him.”

Perhaps the fifth inning Tuesday, when the Diamondbacks scored both their runs, was a sign that Goldschmidt is about to get some lineup protection. He singled with two outs and stole second. Catcher Miguel Montero and second baseman Aaron Hill followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-3, 3.63 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-9, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Mark Trumbo began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The plan is for him to serve as the designated hitter again Wednesday, have an off day Thursday then play in the field Friday. Trumbo has been out since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot. He likely won’t be activated until at least the middle of next week.

--SS Chris Owings underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage in his left shoulder, only bruising. Owings, out since June 26, was cleared to begin throwing but won’t be allowed to hit for another week.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo is expected to begin throwing by the end of the week. He has been on the disabled list since June 16 with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

--RF Cody Ross returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game at San Diego with a bruised right hip, and he went 1-for-3 in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Ross was injured Saturday when hit by a pitch from Padres LHP Eric Stults and was forced to leave the game.

--SS Nick Ahmed made his second straight start since being called up from Triple-A Reno when SS Chris Owings went on the disabled list. Ahmed went 1-for-4 Tuesday but made a throwing error during the Pirates’ winning three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.

--LHP Wade Miley’s winless streak reached nine starts after he took a shutout into the ninth inning but wound up with a no-decision. Miley was charged with two runs in eight-plus innings while allowing four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He retired the game’s first 14 batters, allowed just two hits in the first eight innings, but he was unable to record the first shutout and complete game of his four-year career.

--RHP Chase Anderson (5-3, 3.63 ERA) will look to snap a personal three-game losing streak Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. The skid came after the rookie became just the third major league pitcher to win his first five starts since 1998. Jered Weaver won seven in a row for the Angels in 2006, and Kazuhisa Ishii had six straight wins for the Dodgers in 2002. Anderson has never faced the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a terrible pitch. I left it right over the middle of the plate. He’s a good hitter. You can’t do that to him. He put a good swing on it and you saw what happened.” -- RHP Addison Reed, on the pitch that Pittsburgh LF Starling Mare hit for a game-tying, two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday. The Pirates went on to win 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing, but won’t be allowed to hit until the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is expected to begin throwing in early July. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League July 1. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans