Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Kirk Gibson was surprised by the question.

A reporter asked the Diamondbacks manager Wednesday if Addison Reed is still his closer. A night earlier, Reed blew a save as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Arizona 3-2.

Reed relieved Wade Miley with the Diamondbacks leading 2-0 with none out and runners on first and second. Left fielder Starling Marte hit a tying two-run double and scored the winning run on pinch hitter Ike Davis’ single.

“Why would you ask that question?” Gibson said. “There is no reason for him not be the closer. He’s done a good job. Look at his saves. He’s blown four saves in a half of a season. That’s not bad.”

Reed has converted 17 of 21 save opportunities but his ERA is 4.15 through 36 games. However, Reed also has 40 strikeouts and just eight walks in 40 1/3 innings.

“If I looked at everyone who made a mistake over the course of the game, I’d be looking at a lot of people, including myself,” Gibson said. “He hung a slider and Marte hit it for a double. Things like that happen sometimes.”

Though just 25, Reed knows the ups and down of the closer’s role well. He had a combined 69 saves with the Chicago White Sox the past two seasons before being traded to the Diamondbacks in the offseason.

“I want to be the guy out there with the game on the line,” Reed said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go the way I want or my teammates want it to do. Obviously, I don’t want it to happen but I can’t reverse time and take it back. You just to back out there next time and make sure the result is different.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-51

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 2-10, 5.11 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss at Pittsburgh is 5-for-7 in the first two games of the three-game series. He entered the series in a 1-for-19 slump that included 10 strikeouts.

--RHP Chase Anderson lost his fourth straight start as he last just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while walking three and striking out five. The losing streak comes on the heels of Anderson winning his first five major league starts. He has been tagged for nine home runs in just 48 innings, including a two-run blast by Pirates RF Gregory Polanco in the second inning. The Diamondbacks have scored a total of three runs in Anderson’s four losses.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-10, 5.11) will attempt to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season Thursday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. McCarthy has received 3.12 runs of support, the eighth-lowest in the major leagues. He has been linked to many teams, including the Pirates, in trade speculation in recent weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have command of his fastball. I would have liked that he pitched longer but I couldn’t go any further with him.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson on RHP Chase Anderson after a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He is cleared to begin throwing, but won’t be allowed to hit until the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is expected to begin throwing in early July. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League July 1. The D-backs do not expect him to return much before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans