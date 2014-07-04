Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The word Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson kept coming back to was frustrated.

“We have guys who are frustrated,” he said Thursday night before his team beat the Pirates 10-2 at Pittsburgh to avoid being swept in the three-game series. “They’re giving a good effort but they’re not getting the results they want.”

That is why Gibson took two of his regulars, third baseman Martin Prado and right fielder Gerardo Parra, out of the lineup Thursday. Both made errors on Wednesday night as the Diamondbacks made three in all during a 3-1 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss gave Arizona the worst record in the major leagues at 35-51.

However, the Diamondbacks broke out in the ninth, scoring seven runs to turn a 3-2 lead into a rout. Rookie right fielder David Peralta, who had three hits and four RBIs, credited a brief players-only meeting after Wednesday’s game for helping the hitters.

“It was just a reminder that we have a lot of talent on this team and it gave everyone confidence,” Peralta said.

Gibson hopes that Thursday’s eruption can have a carryover effect as the Diamondbacks scored as many runs in one game as they had in their previous six gamers combined.

“What happens a lot of times when a guy is struggling is that he tries to do it all by himself,” Gibson said. “He tries to do too much, which is only natural and it’s with good intentions. It’s also the worst thing you can do. The only way you pull out of a slump is by the whole team working together and relying on one another because rarely is one player going to be the difference between winning and losing a game. A lot more goes into it than that.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 7-4, 3.74 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 6-5 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Mark Trumbo will have his rehab assignment moved Sunday to Triple-A Reno from the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks. Trumbo, who has been out since April 22 with a stress fracture in his left foot, began playing Tuesday in the Arizona League.

--3B Martin Prado did not start in Thursday’s 10-2 win at Pittsburgh as manager Kirk Gibson want to give him a day off after he went 4-for-22 in his previous six games. Prado also made an error Wednesday night in a loss to the Pirates. He had started the previous 11 games.

--RF Gerardo Parra got Thursday off. He has been slumping lately, going 1-for-22 in his last five games and also committed a fielding error in Wednesday night’s loss at Pittsburgh. Parra has also been hampered by a hand injury in recent days.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-10) got the win as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while scattering eight hits, walking two and striking out six. He last won back-to-back starts on May 18-24, 2013.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 and had a two-run triple in a seven-run ninth inning. He went 7-for-13 in the three-game series after entering in a 1-for-19 slump.

--RHP Josh Collmenter (7-4, 3.74) will look to win his fourth straight game Friday night when he pitches at Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series. Collmenter is the fourth players in the Diamondbacks’ history, including the postseason, to win three games in the span of nine days or less. He is 1-2 with a 1.73 ERA against the Braves in six career games, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came back with a good effort today, played a good, clean game, got good pitching, some clutch hits, then were able to have some fun at the end.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson after a 10-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing, but won’t be allowed to hit until the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is expected to begin throwing in early July. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League July 1. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno before rejoining the D-backs, possibly shortly before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans