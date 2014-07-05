Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The rousing ovation given to Arizona third baseman Martin Prado by fans in Atlanta doesn’t surprise Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. The packed house at Turner Field greeted Prado with cheers normally reserved only for the home team.

“That’s what happens when you play the game the right way and you’re good at it,” Gonzalez said.

Prado played for the Braves from 2006 to 2011. He was traded to Arizona after the 2011 season as part of a seven-player deal that sent outfielder Justin Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson to Atlanta.

“My legacy is to be a professional,” Prado said. “I have to take responsibility for my actions.”

The Braves quietly rave about how Prado helped speed the maturity of shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who was a rookie during Prado’s final season with Atlanta. Simmons watched the professional approach and pride that Prado took when preparing for a game.

Prado modestly deflected any praise regarding Simmons. “You learn from me, I learn from you, too,” Prado said. “You never stop learning. It’s all about being around good people and learning from them.”

Prado hit .282 with 14 homers and a career-high 82 RBIs in his first season with the Diamondbacks. This year, he’s hitting .268 with three homers and 34 RBIs. He’s struggled in the 10 games leading up to the trip to Atlanta, batting .189. Prado also made a costly error in a loss to Pittsburgh and was given the day off July 3.

He went 1-for-3 with a walk on Friday and is now batting .361 (13-for-36) in his career against the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Michael Bolsinger, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 7-6, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Bolsinger (1-4, 4.53) will be making his first career start against Atlanta. He’s 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA over the last five starts. Bolsinger has been a different pitcher during day starts; he’s 1-2 with a 1.33 ERA in three day starts.

--RHP Josh Collmenter had his three-game winning streak snapped by the Braves. Collmenter allowed a career-high 11 hits and gave up five runs, four of them in the first two innings that put the Diamondbacks in a hole. The five runs matched the total number of runs he had allowed in his career against the Braves.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the eighth inning on Friday and has reached base safely in 25 straight games, hitting .321 (26-for-81) during that stretch. Goldschmidt is 8-for-20 on the current road trip. Goldschmidt also made a nice defensive play to cut down the lead runner and foil a sacrifice bunt.

--3B Martin Prado was 1-for-3 in his return to Turner Field. The hit was the 390th of his career at Turner Field, trailing only Brian McCann with 484 during that time frame.

--LF David Peralta picked up two more hits and is 11-for-23 on the road trip. He’s 13-for-32 over his last nine games and now has 13 multi-hit games. His .330 average is the best among National League rookies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made some adjustments and gave us a chance to win.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, of RHP Josh Collmenter, who settled down after allowing four runs in the first two innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing, but won’t be allowed to hit until the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is expected to begin throwing in early July. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League July 1. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno before rejoining the D-backs, possibly shortly before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans