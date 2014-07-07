Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to tweak its pitching staff over the weekend by adding a starter and a new member of the bullpen.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks recalled left-handed reliever Eury De la Rosa from Triple-A Reno in the wake of a deal that sent lefty side-armer Joe Thatcher and outfielder Tony Campana to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league outfielder Zach Borenstein and right-hander Joey Krehbiel .

On Sunday, they dealt right-hander Brandon McCarthy to the New York Yankees for left-hander Vidal Nuno. Arizona announced the Nuno will take McCarthy’s spot in the rotation and will make his first start on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Nuno began the season as the long man out of the Yankees bullpen, but joined the starting rotation when Ivan Nova was injured in April. Nuno was 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA as a starter.

McCarthy (3-10, 5.01 ERA) made a team-high 18 starts for the Diamondbacks. McCarthy came to the club as a free-agent signee in 2013 and went 5-11 with a 4.53 ERA in 22 starts.

“Brandon has thrown the ball decently,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said “He’s been dedicated. He’s been a good teammate. We’re happy for him to move to a team that gives him a chance to pitch for the playoffs.”

McCarthy has heard trade rumors for weeks and admitted he was happy to have the matter settled.

“It’s the end of the rumors so I don’t have to think about it anymore,” McCarthy said. “It’s hectic, but it’s sort of settling. ... It’s weird emotionally to leave here, but no one here ever felt we were out of it. Everybody kept working as hard as they could.”

Gibson didn’t know much about Nuno, but said pitching coach Mike Purkey spoke highly of the southpaw.

“We’re going to run him out there and get a look at him,” Gibson said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tony Koehler, 6-6, 3.48 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-4, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson (5-4, 3.91) will try to reverse a losing trend that has seen him lose his last four starts and leave him searching for his first victory since June 8. Anderson’s last start was short; he pitched just 3 2/3 innings against the Cubs and allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks. The rookie will be making his first career start against the Marlins.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (2-5, 5.42 ERA) was obtained from the New York Yankees in a trade for RHP Brandon McCarthy on Sunday and will immediately join the starting lineup. He’ll get his first start for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday against the Marlins. Nuno began the season as the long reliever for the Yankees, but moved into the rotation when Ivan Nova was injured in April. Nuno has gone 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA as a starter.

--LHP Wade Miley (4-6) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts on Sunday against Atlanta. The left-hander was able to build on the momentum from his last start, which saw him receive no decision after allowing two runs in eight innings against Pittsburgh. He had not won since May 10 and was 0-3 with a 4.40 ERA over his previous nine starts. It was his eighth start with at least eight strikeouts. It was his 16th start to be decided by two or fewer runs.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, who was voted a National League All-Star starter, went 2-for-3 and hit his 16th homer. It was his 31st multi-hit game of the season. The two-out shot hit the left-field foul pole and was Goldschmidt’s first homer since June 15, a span of 17 games. Goldschmidt reached base in 27 straight games. He’s hitting .329 (29-for-88) with 14 RBIs during that streak. He was 11-for-27 on the 10-game road trip that saw the Diamondbacks go 4-5.

--RHP Brad Ziegler is one of six finalists for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which is based on their baseball accomplishments, integrity, character, service to country and community involvement. Ziegler founded “Pastime for Patriots,” supports “Operation Shower” and has visited troops in Africa and on road trips. In a team-high 45 appearances, Ziegler is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Goldie did his thing. He got the ball inside and kept it fair.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, on 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-3 and hit his 16th homer in a 3-1 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing, but won’t be allowed to hit until the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is expected to begin throwing in early July. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League July 1. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno before rejoining the D-backs, possibly shortly before the All-Star break.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans