Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- For the Diamondbacks, the surgeries just keep on coming.

Right-hander Bronson Arroyo said Monday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, the third D-backs’ pitcher to have ligament replacement surgery this season and the fifth projected contributor to be lost for a significant amount of time this season. No. 1 starter Patrick Corbin and setup man David Hernandez will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a week apart during spring training, and starting outfielders Mark Trumbo and A.J. Pollock will miss at least two months because of injuries.

Arroyo, 37, said an MRI on June 16 showed a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, but that he hoped rest would allow him to get back on the mound by his self-imposed July 15 deadline.

“I was going to see if I could ride it without the ligament,” Arroyo said. “If this was the last year of my career, I could gut through it with anti-inflammatories and different things and it would be tough. But if I want to play after this year, it’s going to be impossible.”

Arroyo, who was 7-4 with a 4.08 in 14 starts, said he believed the ligament was completely torn during a complete-game 3-1 victory over Washington on May 13, but he continued to pitch on it until the discomfort became too great. He was 3-2 with a 3.99 ERA in six starts while pitching with the complete tear.

The durable Arroyo had averaged 13 victories and 207 innings per season from 2004-2013, and he had made 33 consecutive starts until coming out of the rotation because of elbow soreness after a June 15 start in Los Angeles, a 6-3 victory.

“I thought maybe I’d retire at 39 or 40, but who knows, I might pitch much further if I do come back healthy, because it’s a lot of extra work I‘m having to do to try to come back now,” Arroyo said. “I think my body’s a lot younger than my age is. I think I‘m probably closer to 32-33 as far as the way I feel in comparison to most guys my age. So I don’t think it’s going to be a problem coming back.”

Tommy John surgery typically requires a 12-month rehab period.

Arroyo is in the first year of a $23.5 million contract that is to pay him $9.5 million in 2014 and 2015 with an $11 million option that includes a $4.5 million buyout for 2016. That option increases to $13 million if he is traded during the course of the contract.

He hopes to make a half-seasons’s worth of starts in 2015 to give the D-backs a long look before his option becomes due.

“I don’t want to put this organization in a position where I only pitch maybe two starts in September of next year and then they’re not really sure if they want to pick up that option, because it’s a pretty hefty option,” Arroyo said. “I want to give them the opportunity to at least see me throw for a few months and know that what they have here is what they had before.”

RECORD: 38-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 0-1, 6.21 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 0.0 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson struck out Miami All-Star RF Giancarlo Stanton three times in three plate appearances while breaking a personal four-game losing streak in the D-backs’ 9-1 victory Monday. One of the strikeouts came on a 3-2 changeup. “You have to make your pitches to him,” the rookie Anderson said. “The changeup is my best pitch. I thought if you are going to hit it, you are going to hit it. If you are going to miss it, you are going to miss it. Thank God he missed it.” Anderson, 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA, won his first five major league starts before losing his next four.

--C Miguel Montero leads major league catchers with 52 RBIs, but he was not selected as one of the reserves on the NL All-Star team behind leading vote-getter Yadier Molina of St. Louis. Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy and Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco were the two backups at catcher. Montero has made plans for the All-Star break and said he will not play if one of the three suffers an injury this week.

--LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-4 with a grand-slam home run in a 10-run third inning for Triple-A Reno on Monday, his first game at Reno as part of his rehab assignment. Trumbo was 6-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs in four rehab games for the D-backs’ entry in the rookie Arizona League last week. Trumbo is expected back after the All-Star break, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said before adding that the timeline could be moved up.

--LHP Alex Sogard was acquired from Houston for minor league INF Cesar Carrasco in a minor league deal. Sogard was 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 21 games at Double-A Corpus Christi this season. He was a 26th-round pick of the D-backs in 2008 out of Phoenix Thunderbird High but instead went to North Carolina State before being drafted by the Astros in the 26th round of the 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was going to see if I could ride it without the ligament. If this was the last year of my career, I could gut through it with anti-inflammatories and different things and it would be tough. But if I want to play after this year, it’s going to be impossible.” -- RHP Bronson Arroyo, who said Monday he will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, he said July 7, after undergoing an MRI.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 1. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on July 7. He is expected back after the All-Star break.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, and he might be allowed to hit during the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

