Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The immediate return from the trade that brought left-hander Vidal Nuno to the Arizona Diamondbacks was promising.

Nuno gave up three hits and struck out a career-high seven in seven scoreless innings Tuesday, although he was deprived of a victory when closer Addison Reed gave up a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning in Miami’s 2-1 victory at Chase Field.

There are no guarantees going forward, but in a two-hour sample size Nuno showed himself to be a top candidate for a rotation spot when the Diamondbacks make their plans at the All-Star break. Nuno stepped into the slot filled by Brandon McCarthy, who was sent to the New York Yankees on Sunday. McCarthy is to become a free agent at the end of the season, and the D-backs had no intention of re-signing him.

“We aim to try to get him comfortable,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of Nuno.

Nuno, who was 2-5 with a 5.42 ERA in 17 appearances with the Yankees, looked like a new man here, and not because there is some facial hair starting to sprout, a no-no in the Yankees’ clubhouse.

The Marlins never had more than one baserunner in an inning, and the two who got to second -- Jeff Baker with a one-out double in the second inning and Marcell Ozuna with a two-out double in the fourth -- got no farther.

“He did his job,” Gibson said.

Nuno got five of his strikeouts on fastballs, several out of the strike zone high, and got two others on breaking balls. Not only does he throw a lot of pitches, he throws them at varying speeds, changing his grip to take a little on and off the ball.

“I don’t try to use the same grip all the time. Little pressure points, little stuff like that,” Nuno said. “It’s just not trying to make the same pitch twice, because hitters will react to the same pitch. Or they are sitting on pitches. So, hey, why not try to change something up and try to pressure-point something.”

Nuno has given up only three earned runs in his last three starts, none in 5 2-3 innings against Boston on June 21 and three in five innings against Tampa Bay on July 2, his final game with the Yankees. He went into the Yankees’ rotation when Ivan Nova suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in April.

“The last two outings, I was making strides to where I want to be,” Nuno said. “Every pitch was on point.”

He tied his career high with seven innings, and was asked if it was best outing.

“It’s getting there,” he said. “I hope one day, a complete game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-4, 3.75 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 7-5, 3.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno gave up only three hits and a walk while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings in his Arizona debut on Tuesday, although he did not get a decision when Miami scored two runs in the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory. “Just mixing my pitches, commanding every zone and putting up zeroes,” said Nuno, who used five pitches. “Very pleased. Now just move to the next outing.” Nuno retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced.

--LF David Peralta did not start Tuesday for only the second time since his promotion from Double-A Mobile on June , although he did enter the game in the eighth inning for defensive purposes. Peralta, hitting .331 with three home runs and 15 RBIs, has a .467/.515/.667 slash line while hitting safely in his last eight games. He has one homer and eight RBIs in his last eight.

--RHP Trevor Cahill gave up two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Triple-A Reno’s 14- victory over Las Vegas on Monday. Cahill struck out five but walked six, leaving with a 14-0 lead in the sixth after throwing 96 pitches. He is to start again Saturday as he comes closer to returning to the D-backs’ rotation. “Beyond Saturday, we will reevaluate as we go into the All-Star break,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Cahill is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in five starts at Reno. He has given up only 16 hits in 24 1-3 innings but has walked 14. “It seems like he has been pretty good early in games, but he seems to lose his command,” Gibson said. “We asked him to work on some things. I think the more he throws, the more comfortable he will get.”

--LF Mark Trumbo has four home runs in six rehab games while returning from a stress fracture in his right foot, and Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said the team will exercise caution in his return. Trumbo, who has been out since April 24, is unlikely to be activated before the All-Star break, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, because the team does not want to sit idle for four days during the break. The D-backs do not return to action after the break until July 18. Trumbo has home runs in both of his games at Triple-A Reno on Monday and Tuesday. He was to be given Wednesday off.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo said he will use Arizona team physician Dr. Michael Lee and hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan for his Tommy John ligament replacement surgery. Arroyo said he expects to undergo the surgery either July 16 or July 17. He has said he wants to return by the middle of 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He missed his spot by about 18 inches.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, after RHP Addison Reed gave up a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning in Miami’s 2-1 victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He is to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, probably July 15 or 16, after undergoing an MRI.

--OF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He took batting practice on the field June 6 and June 18. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on July 7. He is expected back after the All-Star break.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, and he might be allowed to hit during the week of July 7-13.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late July.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF Roger Kieschnick

OF/INF Nick Evans