Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Trevor Cahill modified his delivery during his six weeks in the minor leagues, and the results were encouraging to a Diamondbacks staff that will give Cahill every chance to return to his past form.

Cahill gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings of a no-decision in Arizona’s 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday, but it was the way he did it that caught the D-backs’ attention.

In his first start since returning from the minors, Cahill was more efficient than at any time this season. He threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 20 batters he faced in five innings, and 42 of his 67 pitches were strikes.

“He was good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It was a good starting point.”

Cahill was removed for a pinch-hitter in the last of the fifth inning when the D-backs rallied for two runs to cut the Cubs’ lead to 3-2.

“We wanted to get him some good work. We were behind, so I am going to go for it right there,” Gibson said.

Cahill made his first start since April 13, and he is likely to stay in the rotation in the second half as the Diamondbacks look for a return to the form for a pitcher who won 10, 18, 12 and 13 games from 2009-12, the first three with Oakland and the last with Arizona.

“Felt pretty good, except for a little bit of nerves,” Cahill said. “I was able to pitch my game. I just wanted to go as deep in the game as possible and give us a chance to win, and we won, so it was good.”

In his delivery, Cahill moved his hands down from his chest a little closer to his belt in an attempt to find a more repeatable delivery. He said it remains a work in progress.

“I felt good out of the windup,” Cahill said. “Out of the stretch, it doesn’t feel as comfortable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-8, 4.96 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 5-6, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill was as efficient as he has been all season in his return to the Diamondbacks rotation Friday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. Cahill threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 20 batters he faced in five innings, and 42 of his 67 pitches were strikes. “He was good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It was a good starting point.” Cahill did not get as decision in the D-backs’ 5-4 victory over the Cubs.

--RHP Chase Anderson will have 14 days between starts after being pushed back in the rotation to make the D-backs’ fifth start after the All-Star break. Anderson, 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA, has pitched 93 1/3 innings between Double-A Mobile and the major leagues this season after injuries limited him to 88 innings in 2013. “We want to preserve his health,” Arizona manager Gibson said.

--LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-4 with a single in his first home start since April 16 against the New York Mets. Trumbo was placed on the disabled list on April 24 with a stress fracture in his left foot and was not activated until July 11, the first game of a three-game series in San Francisco the weekend before the All-Star break. He played two of three games against the Giants. “I won’t play him five days in a row or anything like that, but I think overall he is in pretty good shape,” Gibson said. “I played him out of three last time. Maybe you’ll see something like that. He hasn’t played a ton of games. It’s kind of like spring training all over.”

--SS Didi Gregorius drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a sixth-inning single, capping a three-run rally that gave the D-backs a 5-4 lead. Gregorius, who was only 2-for-20 against left-handers before that at-bat, singled between shortstop and third base off rookie LHP Zac Rosscup to drive in the tie-breaking run. “I’ve been so-called struggling against lefties,” said Gregorius, a left-handed hitter. “I was just trying to see the ball, put the ball in play, find a hole.” Rosscup entered the game to face Gregorius.

--3B Martin Prado was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire Cory Blaser in the eighth inning, and manager Kirk Gibson also was ejected after coming to Prado’s defense. It was Prado’s first ejection in 933 career games. “I was trying to make it a thousand but I came up short,” Prado said with a smile before turning serious. “I was frustrated and I just over-reacted. I‘m so happy we won the game.” Prado had two hits and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to make it a thousand but I came up short.” -- 3B Martin Prado, after being ejected for the first time in his career Friday. It was his 933rd game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent successful Tommy John surgery on July 15.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, and he is expected to be activated July 18.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Nick Evans