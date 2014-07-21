Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Trevor Cahill made a positive impression in his return to the major leagues Friday. He did not get a decision in the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, but he threw a lot of strikes while using a slightly modified delivery.

Cahill threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 20 batters he faced in five innings, and 42 of his 67 pitches were strikes. It was his second-longest start of the season and by far his least strenuous. He used 89, 93, 80 and 98 pitches in his four April starts, pitching past the fourth inning only once while going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA.

After that he was sent to the bullpen and eventually the minor leagues, where he spent the last six weeks retooling. Cahill could have declared himself a free agent when the D-backs designated him for assignment on June 10, but instead he returned to the minors to get stretched out, determined to make it back to a starting rotation. He gave up four hits Friday while striking out three and walking two.

“Felt pretty good, except for a little bit of nerves,” Cahill said. “I was able to pitch my game. I just wanted to go as deep in the game as possible and give us a chance to win, and we won, so it was good.”

In his new setup, Cahill moved his hands a down from his chest a little closer to his belt in an attempt to find a more repeatable delivery. He won 10, 18, 13 and 12 games from 2009-12, the first three with Oakland and the last with Arizona, and the D-backs are hoping a change might return him to form.

“I felt good out of the windup,” Cahill said. “Out of the stretch, it doesn’t feel as comfortable.”

The D-backs believe Cahill tries to do too much when he gets two strikes on a batter, and it is something also they are trying to remedy while convincing him to trust his stuff.

”One of the things he does, even when he is throwing the ball good, he gets ahead and he starts trying to create too much movement,“ Gibson said. ”He has great movement.

Cahill admitted that can be an issue, and he is working to correct it.

“A lot of that is being in the bullpen, you come in and try to throw your best stuff at them,” Cahill said. “As a starter, you have to kind of pace yourself and know what kind of pitcher you are. Sometimes you get greedy, and you just can‘t.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 8-8, 4.88 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up one run on four hits in seven innings in his second consecutive while lowering his ERA to 3.64 with a 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out four, walked one and gave up only a solo homer to Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo. “It was vintage ‘Colly,'” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “From the first hitter, he had great location. He came inside early the first time through. He had a live arm today, good separation on his pitches. It was a big start for us.”

--LF Mark Trumbo was given Sunday off after going 2-for-9 with two singles and an RBI in the first two games of the Cubs’ series. Manager Kirk Gibson has said he will give Trumbo periodic rest as he returns after missing 70 games with a stress fracture in his left foot. “It is not an injury concern,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s going to be more like a rehab situation. I just didn’t think to run him through five days in a row was the smart thing to do. I want to have a rotation of guys. That’s the way it is going to be out there.”

--OF Cody Ross was removed from Saturday’s game with left calf soreness, but it appears to have been only a cramp, manager Kirk Gibson said Sunday. “It just tightened up on him,” Gibson said. Ross was available Sunday but was not used.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, the D-backs announced Friday. The surgery was performed by team orthopedist Dr. Michael Lee and hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan. Arroyo has said he hopes to return by next July, to give the D-backs a chance to evaluate him to make his decision on his $11 million option for 2016 that includes a $4.5 million buyout.

--C/IF Jordan Pacheco continued his rehab assignment Sunday in the rookie Arizona League. He has been out since June with right shoulder tendinitis.

--LF David Peralta had two hits and drove in two runs in front of his family, who flew up from Valencia, Venezuela to see him play for the first time as a major leaguer. Maybe the food has had something to do with it. “My mom has been cooking for me,” Peralta said. “So excited. It feels really good.” Peralta’s mother, father, sister, wife and brother-in-law made the trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would be remiss if I didn’t say the force was with us.” -- Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter, who got the victory Sunday when the Diamondbacks celebrated Star Wars day at Chase Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent successful Tommy John surgery on July 15.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, and he is expected to be activated July 18.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Nick Evans