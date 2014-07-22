Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Just before Kirk Gibson left Detroit for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in the winter of 1987, then-Tigers owner Tom Monaghan called him “a disgrace to the Tiger uniform with his half-beard, half-stubble.”

Monaghan may have not been all wrong, Gibson admitted Monday, before his Arizona Diamondbacks met the Tigers in the first game of a three-game interleague series.

“Let’s just be honest here. I can’t affix all the blame on him. I was a jerk,” Gibson said.

“He was half-right. I wasn’t a disgrace to the uniform, but I was crazy.”

Gibson said an incident in the Tigers’ clubhouse after Detroit won the 1984 World Series may have gotten the relationship off on a bad foot.

“It’s a long story,” Gibson said. “Really what happened, in ‘84, we won the World Series and Tom Monaghan was in our locker room. He just bought the club. They put the champagne in all the big coolers. I picked one up and dumped it over the top of him.”

Gibson laughs, as he probably did at the time.

“I was just screwing around,” he said. “It was like, ‘C,mon, man, let’s party. Yeah.’ He gave me a real dirty look. And I didn’t shave regularly, and like that.”

When Gibson became a “second-look” free agent after a judge ruled that owners colluded against the top players in Gibson’s 1987 free agent class, Monaghan became upset, his ire building when a star-for-star trade that would have sent Gibson to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Pedro Guerrero fell apart as it appeared Gibson would be granted free agency.

That’s when Monaghan dropped his “disgrace to the Tiger uniform line.” Monaghan tried to make amends after Gibson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent before the 1988 season, Gibson said.

“He called me actually the year after I went to the Dodgers and apologized and said he was out of line and wanted to know if we could have lunch,” Gibson said of Monaghan, who sold the team to the Ilitch family in 1992.

“I said ‘I appreciate the comment, but hopefully you did learn from that and there’s no need for lunch. Best of luck.’ Move on.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 12-5, 3.39 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-4, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF David Peralta was 0-for-4 with a walk while hitting leadoff for the first time this season, although he was robbed of a hit when Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler went far to his left to catch Peralta’s grounder and throw him out at first in the fifth inning. Peralta is on a tear, hitting .382 with 11 RBIs in his last 15 games.

--LHP Vidal Nuno gave up seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his third start for Arizona since being acquired from the New York Yankees for RHP Brandon McCarthy on July 6. Nuno gave up home runs to Detroit RF Torii Hunter and CF Austin Jackson in the first three innings. “The consistency wasn’t there,” Nuno said. “I left a couple of balls up. It is a tough lineup there. If you leave balls up, they are going to do damage.” Nuno,has given up 18 homers in 99 2/3 innings this season, three in his last 5 2/3 innings.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his major league-leading 38th double of the season in a two-run fourth inning Monday. He is two ahead of Detroit 1B/3B Miguel Cabrera, who was thrown out at second attempting to stretch a single into his 37th double in the seventh inning.

--RHP Matt Stites, whose fastball has been clocked at 97 mph since his promotion from Triple-A Reno, retired all six batters he faced on routine ground balls while pitching the final two innings Monday. Stites has not been scored on in seven appearances at Chase Field. Lefties are 4-for-20 against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Let’s just be honest here. I can’t affix all the blame on him. I was a jerk. He was half-right. I wasn’t a disgrace to the uniform, but I was crazy.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, talking about then-Tigers owner Tom Monaghan’s 1987 comment that Gibson was “a disgrace to the Tiger uniform with his half-beard, half-stubble.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, but his rehab was shut down for a few days as of July 18.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Cody Ross

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Nick Evans