Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Brad Ziegler took a hard line drive off his chest in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game, but fortunately he was able to laugh about it later.

“It’s like getting punched really hard in the chest,” Ziegler said after the D-backs’ 5-4 victory over Detroit at Chase Field.

“Walking, I feel it. The jarring makes everything kind of vibrate in the area., It makes it tender. Talking, laughing ... everybody has been giving me a hard time about it, so laughing hasn’t been a problem.”

With runners on first and second and one out, Detroit left fielder J.D. Martinez hit a line drive that struck Ziegler in the rib cage, just right of center, and rolled toward third base. Ziegler did not have time to get his glove or arms in front of the ball, which turned into an infield single. He chased the ball toward third base and sunk to one knee after failing to field it, momentarily stunned.

“I got a couple of steps away and everything just kinda went black,” Ziegler said. “I had no concept of where the ball was anymore, so I just went down on my knee to make sure I didn’t trip and fall. It wasn’t like a pass out. It was kind of disoriented for a second. Just a quick shock to my body and adrenaline took over.”

Martinez made eye contact with Ziegler, and Ziegler stayed in the game after a warmup pitch but was removed when Torii Hunter hit a single into center field to give Detroit a 4-3 lead. In obvious pain, Ziegler remained in the dugout until Eury De La Rosa got the final out of the inning before going in for x-rays.

”J.D. looked over at me from first base and wanted to make sure I was OK,“ Ziegler said. ”I tried to give him a little nod of the head without losing focus on what I was supposed to do, but I appreciated him looking over and just making sure.

“For that split second, everything is kind of scary, because you don’t know what will happen.”

Ziegler plans to take treatment overnight, and with an off day Thursday it is likely manager Kirk Gibson will try to stay away from him Wednesday. Ziegler leads the majors with 52 appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-4, 3.22 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-6, 5.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Cody Ross was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain, an injury that appears to stem from a broken leg he suffered when playing football as a 13-year old. He took a helmet to the leg, and the fracture did not heal properly. “My fibula isn’t completely together,” Ross said. “It is kind of off-set a little bit. That’s right where I keep redoing it (calf strain). The doctor kind of thinks that might be an issue.” Ross has suffered a similar injury at other times in his career, including in spring training last year. He is hitting .358 in his last 25 games while being used as a pinch-hitter and in spot outfield duty.

--OF Alfredo Marte popped out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday, when he was recalled from Triple-A after OF Cody Ross was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Marte hit .227 in 11 games in two previous stints with the D-backs this season. He was hitting .326 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs at Reno.

--OF David Peralta tied a franchise record with two triples, done six times in the 17-year history of the franchise, and scored three times while hitting leadoff for the second time this season, the second time in as many games. “He’s played well for us,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Peralta has 40 hits in his first 40 games, tying SS Stephen Drew for a franchise record.

--RHP Aaron Blair, a sandwich pick in the 2013 draft out of Marshall, gave up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out nine in a 6-3 victory over Pensacola in his Double-A Mobile debut on Monday. He did not walk a batter. Blair opened the season at low Class A South Bend, where he was 1-2 with a 4.04 ERA in six starts, before being promoted to high Class A Visalia, where he was 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA in 13 starts.

--LHP Oliver Perez is quietly putting together a stellar season. After pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Tuesday, Perez has been scored upon once in his 24 outings since May 4. Contenders are looking at left-handers this season, but it will be tough to pry away Perez, who is in the first year of a two-year, $4.25 million deal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Porcello was just cruising. I basically loaded the bases up and tried to make him make a move to try get into his bullpen.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, who intentionally walked a batter with two outs and runners on second and third in the eighth inning to bring up Tigers right-hander Rick Porcello, who had used only 77 pitches in seven innings. Detroit pinch-hit for Porcello, and the D-backs scored two runs off the bullpen in the eighth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, but his rehab was shut down for a few days as of July 18.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on July 22.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He might be able to resume baseball activity in late July or early August.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Nick Evans