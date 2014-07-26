Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks were not pleased with the way they played in a 9-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Starting pitcher Wade Miley allowed six runs in five innings, while the Diamondbacks also committed two errors in the field.

“He struggled and we didn’t play very good,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “It was one of those days.”

But the team had to be thrilled for 25-year-old Alfredo Marte, who cranked his first major-league home run in the loss.

Oh, and it was a grand slam.

“I wasn’t looking for the home run,” Marte said through a translator. “I‘m really just happy to have the opportunity.”

Marte’s blast cut Philadelphia’s 6-0 lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning.

“Marte did his job,” Gibson said.

The rest of the Diamondbacks didn‘t.

For Marte, though, it was a special night.

“It was a really good feeling for me,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Josh Collmenter, 8-5, 3.64 ERA) at Phillies (Cliff Lee, 4-5, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter is scheduled to start Saturday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The right-hander has a 1.29 ERA over his last two starts with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Collmenter’s first win of the season came against the Phillies on April 25, when he pitched six shutout innings and struck out five. In his career against the Phillies, Collmenter is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in seven appearances (three starts).

--LHP Wade Miley (6-7), Friday’s starter, struggled early with his command and allowed six runs over five innings in the Diamondbacks’ 9-5 loss to the Phillies. Miley issued three walks in the first inning and needed 97 pitches to finish five frames. Miley entered Friday 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his last four starts. “I just couldn’t command the ball,” Miley said. “I just didn’t have it tonight. That one’s on me. I have to do a better job of setting the tempo early in the game.”

--RHP Brad Ziegler (sore ribs) is fine and good to go after leaving Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning when he was struck in the rib cage by a line drive. Ziegler was given Wednesday’s game off and manager Kirk Gibson said on Friday that Ziegler is very bruised, but is ready to pitch. “It looks bad ... oh, man,” Gibson said. “It’s good to have him back.” Ziegler did not appear in Friday’s loss.

--2B Aaron Hill went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in the Diamondbacks’ loss. Hill is hitting .416 (15-for-36) since July 12, to go along with two home runs and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He struggled and we didn’t play very good. It was one of those days.” - Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson after Wade Miley was ineffective in Friday’s 9-5 loss to Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Ziegler (sore ribs) left the July 22 game and sat out July 23 and 25. But he is fine and good to go for the July 26 game.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on July 22 and caught five innings July 24. He did not play July 25, but is expected to resume his rehab July 26.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. Manager Kirk Gibson said on July 25 that “pretty soon” Pennington will start a rehab in Arizona and in a week, he’ll be with Triple-A Reno.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He was cleared to begin throwing in early July, but his rehab was shut down for a few days as of July 18.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22 and could start a rehab assignment in 7-10 days, manager Kirk Gibson said July 23.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Nick Evans