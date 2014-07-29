Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson gathered reporters around his laptop in the visiting manager’s office on Monday at Great American Ball Park to take one more look at the play in Sunday’s game in which catcher Miguel Montero was ruled in violation of Rule 7.13 for blocking the plate, overturning the initial ruling that Ryan Howard was thrown out at home in a 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

Gibson paused the frames to clearly show Montero positioned properly in front of the plate while waiting for the throw, then moving back in front of the plate while reacting to the direction of the ball.

“He’s right where we’ve taught him to go,” said Gibson, pointing to his screen. “He moved to the front of the plate to catch the throw, not block the plate. It’s a tough one.”

Gibson said the tape will be sent to Major League Baseball’s offices in New York to help further clarify the much-maligned rule that was instituted this past offseason to help reduce home-plate collisions.

“They make things so difficult with that new rule,” Montero told MLB.com. “The game’s been 100 years with that old rule, catchers have been getting run over for years. Now is the point where we needed a change? What for? I guess that’s what catching is made up for. I’d much rather get killed. Seriously, I’d much rather be run over. Come get me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-7, 5.72 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-9, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/C Jordan Pacheco was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday. Pacheco can play first, second, third, catcher and outfield. “Kind of a super utility guy,” said Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. “That’s the plan for him so far.” Pacheco hit .269 with a double and six RBIs in eight rehab games for Triple-A Reno and the Arizona League D-backs.

--INF/OF Nick Evans was placed on unconditional release waivers on Monday. Evans batted .273 with two homers and seven RBIs, but played in just 18 games.

--2B Aaron Hill was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game with a bruised right hand after being struck by a pitch on Saturday. D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said Hill was better and could possibly pinch-hit on Monday. Hill is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday.

--RHP Chase Anderson, facing Cincinnati for the first time in his career, held the Reds hitless in six of his seven six innings, including the sixth when he fanned three straight batters. Anderson allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out eight.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a long game. Great pitching on both sides. Our bullpen was shot. Now it’s really shot. You get into games like this and everybody’s trying to end it (with a homer). You try not to, but that’s what happens.” -- D-backs manager Kirk Gibson, after Monday’s game went 15 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised right hand) missed his second straight start after being struck on the hand by a pitch on July 26. He’s expected back in the lineup on July 29.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on July 22. He was reinstated from the DL on July 28.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 26. He is expected to move to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22 and will again on July 30 then start a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League.

--3B Eric Chavez (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 29.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Martin Prado

INF Didi Gregorius

C/INF Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Alfredo Marte

OF David Peralta