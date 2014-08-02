Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- All the Diamondbacks could do was hold their breath Friday that All-Star and MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt was OK.

Goldschmidt was struck by a pitch in the left hand in the last of the ninth inning. While he stayed in the game, x-rays were taken immediately afterward and hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan was to evaluate the injury Saturday.

Goldschmidt was supposed to have the night off, but he entered the game to play first base in a double-switch in the ninth inning of a 9-4 loss against Pittsburgh with the game still tied at 4.

”They took x-rays and didn’t have the results,“ said Goldschmidt, who did not start for only the second time this season. ”Dr. Sheridan will take a look at them and let me know what he sees or thinks or whatever happens.

“I’ve never had any broken bones or fractures or anything like that. It felt OK. Obviously there is still some pain because it hit it pretty good. I don’t know what it would feel like if there was or wasn’t anything wrong with it.”

Goldschmidt, who leads the major leagues with 39 doubles and is among the league leaders in most offensive categories, said he does not believe Pirates reliever Ernesto Frieri was trying to hit him.

”I don’t think that,“ Goldschmidt said. ”He’s trying to make a pitch. Ends up being up and in and ends up hitting me. Guys have to try to get outs. What do you want him to do, just throw it down the middle?

“They pitch inside as a team. We do, too. We want our pitchers to be able to pitch inside. Obviously you don’t want to see somebody get hurt. As a pitcher, you have to pitch in to get outs. Everybody in the league does it. It’s part of the game, getting hit.”

The D-backs lost center fielder A.J. Pollock for 10 weeks with a similar injury this season. Pollock suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal when he was struck in the right hand by a pitch May 31 and has not played since. Goldschmidt said he was struck in a similar area, on top of the hand and nearest the ring finger.

“I‘m going to stay positive and hope it is going to be OK tomorrow,” Goldschmidt said. “Stuff happens. Hopefully it is not broken, or anything else is wrong with it.”

Arizona first base coach Dave McKay told Pirates catcher Russell Martin “you gotta have better command than that,” as he jogged toward the D-backs dugout as the game ended.

Martin approached the D-backs bench without incident after the game in an attempt to clear the air.

“I wanted him to know we weren’t trying to hit him on purpose,” Martin said. “There are not many spots you can pitch that guy, and one of the best spots you can go on him is up and in, away from the barrel. The ball ran in. It’s happened to me this year, too. Probably just frustrated. Tough loss. I’ve been there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 4-1, 2.54 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-4, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch on the top of his left hand in the ninth inning Friday. He remained in the game but was given x-rays afterward. Team hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan is to evaluate the injury Saturday. “I’ve never had any broken bones or fractures or anything like that,” said Goldschmidt, who leads the majors with 39 doubles. “It felt OK. Obviously there is still some pain because it hit it pretty good. I don’t know what it would feel like if there was or wasn’t anything wrong with it. It’s part of the game, getting hit. I‘m going to stay positive and hope it is going to be OK tomorrow.” Goldschmidt was supposed to have the day off, which would have been his second of the season, but he entered in the ninth inning to play first base in a double shift.

--3B Andy Marte singled in four at-bats while making his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2010 with Cleveland. Marte hit a pinch-hit home run Thursday after being purchased from Triple-A earlier in the day following the trade of 3B Martin Prado to the Yankees. Marte also showed a good glove at third base.

--LHP Vidal Nuno has three quality starts in his five outings with the D-backs after giving up one run and three hits over six innings Friday. He was in line for the victory until the Pirates scored eight runs in the final two innings. After giving up a home run to Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard on a fastball in the first inning Sunday, Nuno showed good command of his fastball.

--CF A.J. Pollock was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game Thursday, but x-rays were negative and he is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. The ball did not hit Pollock in the spot where he suffered his fractured fourth metacarpal on May 31. Pollock is expected to return to the D-backs in about two weeks, manager Kirk Gibson said.

--RHP Bo Schultz suffered his first major league loss when he gave up six hits and five runs in the ninth inning Friday. Schultz, recalled Monday from Triple-A Reno to add an arm to an overworked bullpen, stayed on the mound because manager Kirk Gibson wanted to rest RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP Evan Marshall, LHP Oliver Perez and RHP Addison Reed. “We were in a bad spot today with the bullpen,” Gibson said of his bullpen. “You have to take into consideration where they’ve been, and we have the rest of the season left.” Ziegler leads the majors with 59 appearances.

--SS Cliff Pennington is expected to join Triple-A Reno on Saturday after spending the first week of a rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League. He will be used at second base, shortstop and third base, manager Kirk Gibson said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (left hand) was hit by a pitch Aug. 1. He was given x-rays and will be reevaluated by team hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan on Aug. 2.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 26. He is expected to join Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock is expected to play Aug. 2.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He likely will begin a rehab assignment in August with an eye toward returning to the majors in September.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Didi Gregorius

INF Andy Marte

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Ender Inciarte

RF Roger Kieschnick

OF David Peralta