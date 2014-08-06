Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Third-base prospects Joey Gallo and Kris Bryant have created as much of a buzz as a big-time power bat can generate, but the Diamondbacks believe that new catcher Peter O‘Brien has that kind of pop, too.

“He’s going to hit home runs in pretty much any park you put him in,” D-backs general manager Kevin Towers said, after Arizona obtained O‘Brien from the Yankees for third baseman Martin Prado at the July 31 trade deadline.

“He is probably one of the best offensive players in the minor leagues right now. He’s like (Mark) Trumbo. He’s like Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt). We think he is going to hit for an average, drive in runs. You have a chance to have a middle of the order catcher. Big offense.”

O‘Brien, who had 33 home runs in two levels of the Yankees’ organization this season, wasted little time finding another place to go deep. He homered in his third game for Double-A Mobile on Mobile. He is 4-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs for the BayBears. Texas prospect Gallo has 37 homers at two levels this season, and Cubs prospect Bryant has 36 at two levels.

The D-backs also obtained outfielder Mitch Haniger and left-hander Anthony Banda from Milwaukee for right fielder Gerardo Parra at the deadline. With Haniger (38) and O‘Brien (94), the D-backs have four of the top 94 picks in 2012 draft, along with their own selections of Stryker Trahan in the first round and shortstop Joe Munoz in the second.

The D-backs moved Trahan, a high school catcher, to right field this season, and O‘Brien has played both first base and the outfield in addition to catching in his three seasons with the Yankees. Some scouts believe O‘Brien, 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, might have to move from behind the plate, and with Paul Goldschmidt, first base is blocked here, but Towers said O‘Brien will be used as a catcher.

“O‘Brien is the big, strong, physical catcher we were looking for,” Towers said.

Miguel Montero, who has three years and $40 million remaining on the contract extension he signed two years ago, said he will be a willing mentor. Montero has 11 homers and 59 RBIs this season.

“Even though he is at my position, I am not scared about losing my job,” Montero said. “I‘m here to help him be the best he can be. I heard he’s got a good bat for a catcher, and I’ll try to help him be a better catcher.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 8-8, 3.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 8-5, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley had a tough night, giving up two three-run home runs and being charged with a career-high 10 runs in a 12-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday. Another run scored on a wild pitch, and he was charged with the final three runs when RHP Bo Schultz gave up a grand-slam homer on the first pitch he threw. “I flat-out sucked,” Miley said. “That one is on me. It was a bad day. Everything I threw was in the middle of the plate. You can’t find success up here when you are living in the middle of the plate.” Miley has given up 20 homers this season, but only one in his previous eight starts.

--LF/1B Mark Trumbo reached a milestone, appearing in his 500th career game Tuesday. He had two hits, the only D-back with multiple hits, and continued to use the whole field. He singled to left field (off the fence) and doubled into the gap in right-center field. Trumbo has five multi-hit games in his last nine.

--3B prospect Jake Lamb is off to a good start at Triple-A Reno. Lamb had an RBI double and stole a base for the Aces on Tuesday and is 9-for-18 with a home run and four doubles since being promoted from Double-A Mobile. “He has a chance to be the MVP of the Southern League in a very tough hitter’s park,” GM Kevin Towers said of Lamb. “We think we’ll see him here at some point next year, and if he was ready, with (traded 3B Martin) Prado still being here, it would be tough to give him the at-bats.” Lamb is a top contender for the third-base job in 2015.

--CF Ender Inciarte beat out an infield single and scored a run Tuesday while reaching base for the 13th time in his last 14 games. He has seen regular time for the past six weeks and should continue to do so until CF A.J. Pollock (fractured right hand) returns from a rehab assignment.

--RHP Bo Schultz had the longest outing of his major league career, going 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter LHP Wade Miley. Schultz gave up two earned runs, one on a home run on the first pitch he threw, another on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Schultz, whose fastball touches the high 90 mph range, is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in four appearances. He took one for the team against Pittsburgh last Friday, giving up five runs in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss, a day manager Kirk Gibson did not want to use RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP Evan Marshall and LHP Oliver Perez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I flat-out sucked. That one is on me. It was a bad day. Everything I threw was in the middle of the plate. You can’t find success up here when you are living in the middle of the plate.” -- LHP Wade Miley, who gave up 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 12-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 26, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2. He played in a rehab game at Reno on Aug. 5 and could join the team as early as the weekend of Aug. 9-10.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Didi Gregorius

INF Andy Marte

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Roger Kieschnick