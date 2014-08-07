Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Daniel Hudson was back on the mound Tuesday. It only felt like the top of the world.

“Just to get back out in a competitive game is a lot of fun,” Hudson said. “I definitely missed it a lot.”

Hudson, who is recovering from two Tommy John surgeries, gave up one run and struck out two while pitching the first inning of an Arizona League game. It was the first time he had pitched in a game since June 4, 2013, when the ulnar collateral ligament that had been repaired with Tommy John surgery on July 9, 2012, broke again in a rehab start at Double-A Mobile.

“That was the mental hurdle I was thinking I was going to have to get over,” Hudson said. “It was actually surprisingly easier than I thought it was going to be. I don’t know why. Once I got on the mound and started warming up a little bit, I told myself, ‘You’re fine. Whatever happens happens. Just go out there and do what you know how to do and give it my all.'”

Hudson won 16 games in 2011 and with Ian Kennedy provided a 1-2 punch that helped the Diamondbacks to the NL West title. He will pitch only one inning at a time in the foreseeable future, however, as the D-backs work toward getting him back into the majors in September.

Gibson said radar guns caught Hudson at 93-94 mph, as fast as his average fastball in 2011, but Hudson said that means little at this point.

“I don’t really care, as far as that goes,” Hudson said. “I just want to get my command back and hopefully help this team in September.”

Hudson, 27, is scheduled to make several more appearances in the Arizona League before a possible move to Triple-A Reno en route to the major league bullpen after rosters expand. Manager Kirk Gibson has said he would like to see Hudson get 3-6 appearances in September so both sides can have a handle on things moving into 2015.

The last step before the Tuesday start was a simulated game a week ago, when Hudson faced teammate A.J. Pollock at Chase Field. The circumstances make that a completely different animal.

“You can put your teammates in there as much as you want,” Hudson said. “There is only so much adrenaline you can get when it is not a game situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-9, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-2, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Peralta had two singles and has 23 multiple-hit games in his first 53 major league games, among the fastest starts in franchise history. “He has such a nice, smooth stroke,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “It stays through the hitting zone a long time.” Peralta’s start is the fastest in the majors since Dodgers rookie OF Yasiel Puig had 24 such games last season.

--INF Cliff Pennington was 2-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday, when he started at third base after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. Primarily a middle infielder, Pennington made his 12th major league appearance at third. “I just want to play. I’ll put the catcher’s gear on,” Pennington said. “You just want to help the team.” Pennington was 13-for-32 with a double, five RBIs and six walks in 10 rehab games at Triple-A Reno and in the rookie Arizona League. “It’s definitely a new position,” Pennington said. “When you go back to short, you are going home. At the same time, it is still a ground ball. I’ll keep it simple. See the ball. Catch the ball. All the little cliches you would use. It’s still baseball.”

--RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room on the roster for INF Cliff Pennington, who was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. Schultz was 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in four relief appearances with the Diamondbacks this season, his first in the majors. Schultz, whose fastball touches the high 90 mph range, is going to work on tweaking his delivery to hide the ball a little longer, manager Kirk Gibson said. Schultz is to return to the Reno rotation, but Gibson said the D-backs have not determined his future role.

--RHP Daniel Hudson made his first appearance in more than 13 months when he started and pitched one inning for the D-backs’ entry in the Arizona League on Tuesday. Hudson, returning from a second Tommy John surgery, gave up one run on two hits and struck out two in one inning. “Just to get back out in a competitive game is a lot of fun,” Hudson said. “I definitely missed it a lot.” The D-backs plan for Hudson to continue his rehab work in the minor leagues and join them in September, when rosters expand.

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up three runs on only three hits in six innings Wednesday, and Kansas City scored all those runs with two outs. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas hit a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth. “It’s all on me,” said Collmenter, who tied a season high with six strikeouts. “The pitch he (Moustakas) hit was right down the middle on a 3-1 count. He got a fastball in and just blooped it in (in the fourth). That’s about it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely a new position. When you go back to short, you are going home. At the same time, it is still a ground ball. I’ll keep it simple. See the ball. Catch the ball. All the little cliches you would use. It’s still baseball.” -- INF Cliff Pennington, normally a middle infielder, who played his 13th major league game at third base Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Cliff Pennington (partially torn left thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He underwent surgery June 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 26, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2. He played in a rehab game at Reno on Aug. 5 and was activated Aug. 6.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Didi Gregorius

INF Andy Marte

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Roger Kieschnick