Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted top minor league prospect Jake Lamb on Thursday, another signal that they will use the final two months of 2014 to get a good handle on the 2015 roster.

The third baseman was an immediate hit -- he made a nice charge and strong throw on Nori Aoki’s chopper on the second pitch of the game in the first inning of Arizona’s 6-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, and he singled and drove in a run in his second major league at-bat in the third inning.

Lamb, 23, is expected to play regularly the final two months of the season after the D-backs created an opening by trading third baseman Martin Prado and the final $25 million of his contract to the New York Yankees on July 31.

“Based on where we’re at and the way things are going, why not now?” D-backs general manager Kevin Towers said. “Going into spring training, he will probably get an opportunity to be your everyday guy. The experience here will be good for him.”

Lamb, a sixth-round pick in the 2012 draft, has impressive offensive credentials. He was hitting .327 with 39 doubles, 15 home runs and 84 RBIs in 104 minor league games this season, all but the last five with Double-A Mobile.

Although Lamb will miss the final month of the Southern League season, he appears to have as good a chance as anyone to become the league MVP. He still leads the league in doubles and RBIs.

Mobile manager Andy Green called Wednesday night to tell Lamb that he was going to the majors. Lamb immediately called his parents, who were vacationing in their cabin in northern Idaho, and shared the emotional moment.

“I definitely broke down a little bit,” Lamb said. “It is what I have been working for my whole life. That call to my parents is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Lamb is the 16th rookie to play for Arizona this season. The D-backs have logged an NL-high 386 rookie games this season, according to STATS, LLC.

“He is going to be our third baseman,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He has a great bat, and we are in need of offense. He has gap power ... and you want to get somebody who has a chance to drive the ball in the gap with somebody on base. He has come a long way with his defensive capabilities as well, so we’re just working toward trying to determine where he is at in his career. I think there is a curiosity if he is a fit for next year as well.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-66

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-6, 5.31 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-4, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jake Lamb poked a little fun at himself after his first major league hit in his major league debut Thursday, a looping single over third base that drove in a run in the third inning. “Yeah, you know, jam shot over third base, that’s how I dreamed it,” Lamb said, drawing chuckles from the media. Lamb, 23, was promoted after hitting .327 with 39 doubles, 15 home runs and 84 RBIs in 104 minor league games this season, all but the last five with Double-A Mobile. “He is going to be our third baseman,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He has a great bat, and we are in need of offense.” Lamb was the ninth player in franchise history to collect a hit and an RBI in his first game.

--3B Andy Marte was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks to clear spots on the 25- and 40-man rosters for 3B Jake Lamb. Marte, 30, went 3-for-16 (.188) with a home run and three RBIs in six games for Arizona this season.

--LHP Vidal Nuno gave up five runs in four innings in a 5-2 loss Thursday, including a two-run home run by Kansas City LF Alex Gordon in the second inning for a lead the Royals never lost. “I kept on leaving that ball up,” Nuno said. “It is a mental thing, knowing that I have to drive a little more (during the delivery) to get the ball down.” Nuno has given up five homers in 33 1/3 innings since joining the D-backs in a trade with the Yankees on July 7. Overall, he has allowed 19 homers in 111 1/3 innings this season.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) took 30 to 35 swings off a tee Thursday, manager Kirk Gibson said, as he moves forward after five weeks on the disabled list. “He is progressing,” Gibson said. “He felt good. He was letting it go, and very aggressively. Whereas before we could see him altering his swing, we didn’t see that today.” Owings is expected to take soft-toss Friday, but there remains no timetable for his return. He still must go on a rehab assignment.

--CF A.J. Pollock was hitless in five at-bats and in his third game on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno, and he does not appear to be close to returning, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “I just don’t think he’s ready,” Gibson said. “I don’t know if he has the strength in there and the bat speed that he needs right now.” Pollock suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand when he was hit by a pitch May 31, and he was hit again in a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League last week. While it did not hit the same spot, it did cause more swelling. “It took a little of the hand strength out of it,” Gibson said. “He is working his way back.”

--CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to seven games with a leadoff single in the first inning, and he has reached safely in 16 of his last 17 games. He raised his batting average 47 points to .247 with regular time the last six weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Based on where we’re at and the way things are going, why not now? Going into spring training, he will probably get an opportunity to be your everyday guy. The experience here will be good for him.” -- D-backs GM Kevin Towers, after promoting top third base prospect Jake Lamb to the majors Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He did not appear close to returning to the Diamondbacks as of Aug. 7.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Roger Kieschnick