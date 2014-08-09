Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder David Peralta is doing a lot of things this season he has never done before. Now you can add a steal of home to the list.

Peralta took Colorado catcher Michael McKenry by surprise when he stole home following McKenry’s lob throw back to left-hander Rex Brothers with two outs in the seventh inning, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead in what tightened to a 5-3 victory Friday.

”I was waiting for the right time to do it,“ said Peralta, who tripled in a run earlier in the seventh inning. ”The catcher was throwing the ball soft to the pitcher, and as soon as I got to third base I was aggressive. They (bench) saw that I was trying to do something. They told me ‘Do it. Do it. Don’t be afraid.’

“OK. I‘m going to do it.”

The D-backs were aware that McKenry occasionally floats a throw-back to the mound, and when McKenry had to reach for an outside pitch that made the count 1-2, Peralta saw his chance. Brothers ran toward the plate to meet McKenry’s throw, but he could not handle the ball and Peralta scored without a play. He almost certainly would have made it anyway.

“I saw the ball flying and I went right away to home,” Peralta said. “I knew it was going to be kind of hard for (Brothers) to catch the ball and make a good throw to the catcher and the catcher try to tag me. That is not easy to do real quick.”

Manager Kirk Gibson called it a “perfect storm” of events.

“You could see (Peralta) was gauging him,” Gibson said. “He just timed him up. It was just the perfect storm where the pitch was. He (McKenry) just reached over and threw it up. We’ve talked about it before. He kind of always does it, flips it back. Two outs, worth a try. He executed it perfectly.”

Peralta, one of the first players Tony La Russa noticed during his tour of the minor league system after being hired in mid-May, had a double, a triple, a walk, two runs and an RBI. He has 64 hits in his first 55 games, tying Stephen Drew for the franchise record.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-66

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 11-7, 4.27 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-8, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Chafin was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday, adding a third left-hander to the bullpen. Chafin, a sandwich pick after the first round of the 2011 draft, was 8-6 with a 3.96 ERA in 23 starts at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. “We wanted to take a look at Chafin,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s why he is here.” Chafin is 27-20 with a 3.95 ERA in 81 minor league appearances, 73 starts, and he has not pitched in relief since 2012. His role in the future has not been determined, Gibson said.

--C/INF Jordan Pacheco was 0-for-4 while making his third career start as second base Friday when 2B Aaron Hill was given a day off. Pacheco had not started at second since 2011 and played one inning there in Colorado earlier this season before being claimed by the D-backs on June 12. “We really see Pacheco as more of a super utility guy,” D-backs general manager Kevin Towers said. Pacheco has made three starts at first base and two at third for the D-backs this season, and he started 19 times at catcher while with the Rockies. Pacheco was victimized when umpires did not see a ball that he fouled off his leg before it rolled to shortstop for a doubleplay in the fifth inning. Replays appeared to clearly indicate the ball glanced off his left shin.

--RHP Chase Anderson made his fifth straight quality start, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out six. “It was good to give the team a chance to win,” Anderson said. “Guys had some big hits early. Peralta stole home. That was pretty sweet.” His ERA is 3.06, the lowest it has been since he gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut May 11.

--OF Xavier Paul’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday, concluding a weird week. He was released by Baltimore after spending all season at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and signed a minor league contract with the D-backs on Thursday. After playing one game with the Aces, Paul was purchased by the D-backs. “The biggest surprise in my career that it happened that quick,” Paul said.

--SS Nick Ahmed was optioned to Triple-A Reno when the D-backs added a 13th pitcher, LHP Andrew Chafin, on Friday. Ahmed hit .228 in 19 games. With IF Cliff Pennington activated Wednesday, playing time was squeezed. “Nick was going to see less and less at-bats,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He had a really good stay up here. The kid is really driven. He’s got great work habits. He’ll be back for sure.”

--OF Roger Kieschnick was optioned to Triple-A Reno when OF Xavier Paul was purchased on Friday. Kieschnick hit .195 with one homer and two RBIs in 41 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He did not appear close to returning to the Diamondbacks as of Aug. 7.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul