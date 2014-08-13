Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- First LeBron James and now Andrew Chafin.

Last month, James announced he was returning to his home state to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chafin will be following in James’ footsteps, but without the hoopla and fanfare.

Nevertheless, it is a monumental moment in Chafin’s life.

The left-handed Chafin will make his major league debut on Wednesday when he gets the start against his hometown team, Cleveland. The Diamondbacks and the Indians play two games because Tuesday’s game was postponed because of rain.

“I just can’t believe it,” the 24-year-old hurler said. “You couldn’t have planned it out more perfectly. Given the chance to possibly debut in Cleveland, who would have thought? What are the chances of these two events meeting up, just after I get called up?”

Chafin graduated from high school about 50 miles from Cleveland, pitched at nearby Kent State and was a supplemental first-round pick of the Diamondbacks in the 2011 June Draft.

In a combined 23 starts this year at Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile, Chafin compiled an 8-6 mark with a 3.96 ERA.

“We told Andrew to be ready for when we needed him,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “Now, he needs to go out and throw a gem to make it a real good time in Ohio.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, major league debut, and LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 4.05 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-7, 4.52 ERA, and RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-8, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Chafin, an Ohio native, will make his major league debut Wednesday in Cleveland when he starts the first game of a doubleheader. Chafin graduated from Western Reserve High School, which is about 50 miles outside of Cleveland. Chafin pitched at nearby Kent State University. In a combined 23 starts this year at Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile, Chafin was 8-6 with a 3.96 ERA.

--OF Ender Inciarte is likely looking forward to the two interleague games in Cleveland. In 13 career games against American League opponents, Inciarte is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and four walks.

--OF David Peralta is becoming a strong NL Rookie of the Year candidate. Peralta leads all NL rookies in hitting (.313), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.833). He is also second in on-base percentage (.347) and tied for second in triples (5).

QUOTE TO NOTE: I just can’t believe it. You couldn’t have planned it out more perfectly.” -- LHP Andrew Chafin, who grew up in the Cleveland area and will make his major league debut against the Indians on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He for Reno on Aug. 8 but did not start the next two games. Pollock appeared unlikely to return soon.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul