Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The Diamondbacks got a huge boost from left-hander Andrew Chafin in his major league debut Wednesday. Chafin started the second game of a doubleheader with Cleveland and pitched extremely well.

Chafin pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out three. Chafin is just the third Arizona starting pitcher to throw at least five scoreless innings in his major league debut, joining Jarrod Parker in 2011 and Micah Owings in 2007.

Chafin was very happy with his outing, especially because it came in his home state. He’s a native of Kettering, Ohio, about 220 miles southwest of Cleveland.

In his major league debut, he faced the team that plays its home games about 40 miles north of Kent State University, where Chafin played collegiately.

“It went about as good as anybody could imagine it going. It was a great outing for me so close to home,” said Chafin, who didn’t get to stick around long following his debut.

After the game, the Diamondbacks optioned Chafin to Triple-A Reno. The move was necessary because Arizona needed another bullpen arm for its four-game series in Miami that starts Thursday. Right-hander Bradin Hagens was recalled from Reno.

“I completely understand it’s for the benefit of the team,” Chafin said of the move. “Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to come back, but this was a great night that I’ll never forget.”

RECORD: 52-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 7-4, 3.06 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bradin Hagens was recalled from Triple-A Reno following Wednesday’s doubleheader. In 25 appearances (19 starts) at Reno and Double-A Mobile, Hagens is 8-7 with a 4.12 ERA.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch was the hero in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Cleveland. Gosewisch drove in the winning run with a single off RHP C.C. Lee in the 12th inning of a 1-0 win. “I was looking for a pitch up to drive, but he jammed me a little bit with a slider. Fortunately, it found a hole and got through.”

--RHP Randall Delgado rode the roller coaster in Wednesday’s doubleheader in Cleveland. In the first game, Delgado gave up a walk-off home run to OF Zach Walters in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss. In the second game, Delgado pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the win in Arizona’s 1-0 victory.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He for Reno on Aug. 8 but did not start the next two games. Pollock appeared unlikely to return soon.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bradin Hagens

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul