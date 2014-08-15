Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- It appears that general manager Kevin Towers and manager Kirk Gibson are getting a bit of a free pass this year due to Arizona’s injury situation.

Fifteen Diamondbacks have been on the disabled list, including All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is gone for the season.

Nine D-Backs are currently on the DL, and the combined total of days missed due to injuries is over 1,000 games and counting.

Gibson was the NL Manager of the Year in 2011, when he led Arizona to the division title. That was his first full season as a manager, and he followed that up by finishing exactly at .500 in each of the next two seasons.

After the second .500 season, the D-Backs declined to pick up his contract option for 2015, and the same was true for Towers, who ran the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2009 and has been Arizona’s general manager ever since.

But in spring training, the D-Backs quietly extended the contracts of Gibson and Towers without giving any details as to the length of their new deals.

The D-Backs entered Thursday with just 52 wins and 16 1/2 games out of first place. Baseball metrics give them a 0.1 chance of making the playoffs, which means, in essence, they have no shot.

Arizona leads the majors with 17 rookies. Its starting lineup Thursday included five players who started the year in the minors.

So, yes, a “do over” season in 2015 for experienced baseball men such as Gibson and Towers would appear to be in order.

But you can bet that D-Backs ownership does not want a repeat of 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 2-8, 4.86 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-4, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill will make his 25th appearance and his 10th start of the season on Friday against the Miami Marlins. Cahill, 26, is a sinkerball pitcher. Last year, 71 percent of his outs were on the ground, which would have ranked second in the NL had he had enough innings to qualify. But his numbers are up this season, including his ERA, which was 3.99 last year and is now at 4.86. Batters hit .261 against him last year and now it’s up to .283.

--RHP Chase Anderson pitched six innings against the Marlins on Thursday, getting a no-decision. He allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs, striking out five. Anderson, who is tied for first in wins among National League rookies, was not nearly as sharp as he had been of late. He entered the game 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his previous five starts.

--RHP Bradin Hagens made his MLB debut on Thursday, taking the loss in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. Hagens failed to record an out in the 10th, allowing a walk on four pitches, a single and the game-winning double. He was promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career Wednesday. Hagens, 25, went 8-7 with a 4.12 ERA in 25 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2009 out of Merced College and was a Southern Conference midseason All Star last season. This past May, he was Arizona’s minor league Player of the Month.

--CF Ender Inciarte continues to play well at the leadoff spot. He got a hit and a walk on Thursday, scoring one run against the Marlins. He also extended his hit streak to a career-high 14 games. During his streak, he is batting .302.

--LHP Andrew Chafin pitched five scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Wednesday. But, after the game, the D-Backs sent him back to Triple-A because they needed fresh arms. Arizona played a total of 21 innings in Wednesday’s double-header, so the call went out for another rookie, RHP Bradin Hagens. Look for Chafin, 24, to be back up in the majors pretty quickly. He has a mediocre 3.95 career ERA in the minors, but he showed on Wednesday that he is not intimidated by the big stage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We actually made pretty good use of our opportunities. We only got six hits. We manufactured some runs, but we have to put more pressure on them.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson after a loss to the marlins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bradin Hagens

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul