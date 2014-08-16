Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- With the Arizona Diamondbacks out of playoff contention, it’s prudent to look ahead to next season, when -- assuming their long list of injured players come back healthy -- they should be much improved on offense.

Three standout hitters currently injured are first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Chris Owings and center fielder A.J. Pollock.

With those three back, you could fill in the other spots with catcher Miguel Montero, shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Aaron Hill, who is currently playing second.

The outfield would be a battle but certainly Mark Trumbo would figure to be in left and David Peralta in right. Pollock and Ender Inciarte would compete for center field, and Cody Ross would be available as more depth.

Arizona is seventh in the NL in scoring now -- even without those injured standouts. So, if they can return to form, the hitting attack should be formidable.

The pitching, which is next-to-last in team ERA, is a different story for another day, however.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-8, 4.61 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 8-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley, 27, will start against the Marlins on Saturday. Miley, a first-round pick in 2008 out of Southeastern Louisiana University, has a 3.82 career ERA. That makes this season’s 4.61 ERA disappointing. But given Arizona’s injuries, Miley has done well to win seven games. Miley also loves pitching against the Marlins. He is 2-1 with a 0.89 ER against the Marlins for his career.

--RHP Trevor Cahill did a solid job Friday against the Marlins. Making his 10th start of the season, Cahill worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, three walks and two runs. He got a major assist from reliever Mark Stites, who inherited a jam in the seventh and got out of it without damage on a bases-loaded groundout. Cahill has now pitched five consecutive quality starts, the first time he has done that since 2012.

--RHP Matt Stites did a great job getting out of a jam he inherited Friday against the Marlins. He did not allow any inherited runners to score, getting Donovan Solano to ground out with the base loaded. It was the seventh time in his past eight outings that Stites has pitched scoreless baseball. Stites, 24, was ranked the D-Backs’ ninth best prospect earlier this year by Baseball America, and his control was rated the best in the organization. He had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA this year between Double-A and Triple-A before being called up to the majors on June 19.

--2B Aaron Hill, 32, was benched Thursday due to a 4-for-25 slump that translated to a .160 batting average over his past seven games. Hill broke out in a big way Friday, hitting the first pitch he saw on the night for a two-run homer that he pulled to left. It was his 10th homer of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us some length. We’re going to go with him regardless.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson on RHP Trevor Cahill, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a win over Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. As of July 28, Owings was at least three weeks away from taking live batting practice. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bradin Hagens

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul