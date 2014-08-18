Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Right-handers Archie Bradley and Braden Shipley are more than just two minor-league players.

Together, these two 22-year-olds carry much of the hopes and dreams of the Arizona Diamondbacks fans and front-office executives.

The current Arizona pitching staff ranks next-to-last in the National League in team ERA.

Part of the problems is a lack of power arms. No pitcher on the current D-Backs staff can consistently throw north of 94 mph.

Enter Bradley, the ninth-best prospect in all of baseball. He can hit 97 mph with his fastball.

Enter, too, Shipley, who is ranked baseball’s 62nd-best prospect and can dial it up to 98 mph.

Bradley, a 6-4, 235-pounder out of Oklahoma, was Arizona’s first-round pick in 2011, No. 7 overall. He went 12-6 in 2012, his first full year of pro ball, and was dominant last year, going 14-5 with a 1.84 ERA as he shuffled between Class A and Double-A.

This year, though, Bradley has struggled. He went 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA in five Triple-A starts before being sent back down to Double-A, where he is 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA.

But scouting reports indicate he has a “plus, plus fastball with late life” and a “plus curve”. He also has a changeup that could become an above-average pitch. Some scouts consider him the game’s premier power-pitching prospect.

Shipley, who is 6-3 and 190 pounds, played shortstop as a college freshman at Nevada-Reno. But he was converted to pitcher before his sophomore year and soon became a dominant college pitcher and the D-Backs’ first-round pick -- No. 15 overall -- in 2013.

He’s 6-10 with a 4.16 ERA so far in his minor-league career. But he has averaged more than a strikeout per inning and recently joined Bradley at Double-A Mobile.

Scouts say Shipley has a “clean, repeatable” delivery and has developed very quickly given his late start on the mound.

Could we see either or both of these talented pitchers in the big leagues next month when MLB rosters can expand up to 40 players?

It’s possible -- certainly, Bradley’s agent has been publicly pushing for his client to be promoted to the majors.

But it’s also very possible that neither is quite ready yet and the D-Backs decide to wait until sometime next year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 3.92 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 8-5, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno, technically still a rookie, won one game for the New York Yankees last year and two this year. But he is still looking for his first win with Arizona and will get another opportunity on Monday at the Washington Nationals. This will be the first time Nuno, 27, faces the Nationals. He has a 4.53 career ERA and has allowed three runs or less in four of his seven starts for the D-Backs. In his most recent start, a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians, Nuno got a no-decision, allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Josh Collmenter (8-7) got off to an awful start on Sunday against the Marlins. He allowed a double to Christian Yelich to lead off the first inning. Then he got ahead of Jeff Baker 0-2 but lost him with four straight balls. Had he retired Baker, he could have worked around Giancarlo Stanton with first base open. Instead, he fell behind 3-1 to Stanton, gave in on a fastball, and the result was a three-run homer. Stanton leads the majors in homers with 32 and the National League with 88 RBIs, so having to challenge him there was a big problem for a pitcher who does not have a blazing fastball. Garrett Jones added a solo homer later in the first inning, and Collmenter ended up allowing five runs in four innings, taking the loss.

--CF Ender Inciarte had a bunt single on Sunday against the Marlins, extending his hit streak to 17 games. That’s the longest hit streak ever for an Arizona rookie. It’s also the longest active hit streak in the majors. The only MLB player to have a longer hit streak this season was Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, who did it twice. He had streaks of 18 and 21 games.

--1B Mark Trumbo has reached base in 16 game consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career. He reached base in 27 straight from Sept. 30, 2012 to April 27, 2013. Trumbo went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI against the Marlins on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a smart player. He utilizes his tools very well.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, of CF Ender Inciarte, whose bunt single Sunday extended his hitting streak to 17 games. That’s the longest hit streak ever for an Arizona rookie.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He will step up his rehab on Aug. 22 when he reports to Triple-A Reno.

--LHP Wade Miley (foot) reported no further issues after his injury scare on Aug. 16.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Bradin Hagens

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Cliff Pennington

3B Jake Lamb

INF Didi Gregorius

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul