Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are a young team, one that suffers growing pains, something manager Kirk Gibson talked about Monday after his team’s tough 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals in 11 innings.

Arizona got some good work in the field from shortstop Didi Gregorius, who made a number of solid plays. The 24-year old also ended an 0-for-21 skid with a 2-for-5 effort that included a two-run homer.

Rookie third baseman Jake Lamb, who is 23, came through with a key sacrifice fly off right-hander Jordan Zimmermann.

However, both struck out against right-hander Craig Stammen when the D-backs loaded the bases with no out in the top of the 11th. Veteran pinch hitter Cliff Pennington grounded out to end the threat.

Gibson chalked up the failure of Gregorius and Lamb to learning and growing pains.

“You’ve got to give them credit; it’s not like they didn’t contribute,” Gibson said. “They’re younger, and that’s kind of an excitable moment, and they’ll get better at it the more times they go through it, and it’s one of the deals that we’ve got to go through right now.”

Gregorius also clearly was frustrated afterward.

“Last inning we had bases loaded, we missed our opportunity,” he said. “Me striking out instead of putting the ball in play. It wasn’t fun.”

That is why they’re called growing pains.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 7-4, 3.16 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 9-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno turned in a strong effort but got a no-decision Monday in Arizona’s 5-4, 11-inning loss at Washington. Nuno gave up just two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two, keeping the Nationals quiet throughout. He has gone eight starts without a win -- he is still 0-3 since coming over from the Yankees -- but Nuno is pitching better.

--SS Didi Gregorius came into the game on an 0-for-21 skid. He ended the drought with a third-inning single, then hit a two-run homer that gave Arizona a 3-2 lead in the eighth. However, he struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th, something that left him frustrated afterward, although manager Kirk Gibson loved Gregorius’ work in the field. “Didi played his tail off defensively,” Gibson said. “It’s not like (he) didn’t contribute.”

--LF Mark Trumbo walked to start the fifth inning and later scored the game’s first run, reaching base in his 17th consecutive game. He added an infield single in the 11th inning.

--RHP Will Harris, recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game, took the loss Monday night when he served up a walk-off homer to Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche in the 11th inning. Harris was 3-2 with an 0.99 ERA in 43 games with Reno this season over two stints. He is now 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in 13 games with the D-backs.

--RHP Bradin Hagens got optioned back to Triple-A Reno on Monday when the Diamondbacks recalled RHP Will Harris. Hagens went 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two relief appearances for Arizona -- his first two games in the major leagues.

--CF Ender Inciarte stretched his hitting streak to 18 games thanks to a 10th-inning double. He then stole third on ball four to 2B Aaron Hill, but the D-backs stranded him there. Washington went on to pull out a 5-4 win in the 11th inning. Inciarte has hits in 29 of his past 30 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even during my bullpens, everything’s getting a lot smoother and easier for me to locate and get these guys out.” -- LHP Vidal Nuno, who pitched well in a no-decision Monday during the Diamondbacks’ 5-4, 11-inning loss at Washington. Nuno remains winless in eight starts since coming to Arizona in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 6.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and he will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul