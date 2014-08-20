Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Arizona reliever Brad Ziegler is going through a rough patch -- and a tough road trip -- and manager Kirk Gibson admits as much.

Ziegler, the side-arming right-hander, has an ERA of 7.16 in his last 16 games after he posted an ERA of 0.75 in his previous 12 outings.

On the current road trip, he has a blown save and allowed three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

He gave up two earned runs in one inning of work in the eighth in the 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday as former Arizona first baseman Adam LaRoche hit the first walk-off homer of his career in the 11th inning against Will Harris.

“They are on a pretty good roll,” Gibson said of the Nationals. “(But) this has been a tough trip for (Ziegler) though.”

Gibson noted that the Nationals had won three walk-off games in a row after the Monday victory. “There is no margin for error,” Gibson said.

Ziegler leads MLB relievers in GIDP with 90 since 2008 and has pitched in 241 games with Arizona, third-most back of Jose Valverde (253) and Byung-Hyun Kim (245).

The Arizona bullpen was decent on Tuesday as Eury Del La Rosa came on in the third inning for starter Chase Anderson. He allowed two runs in four innings and Will Harris and Addison Reed each threw a scoreless inning in the 8-1 setback.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-73

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-8, 4.68 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 12-7, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson, who is having a fine rookie year, made the start Tuesday at Washington. But after six quality starts in a row, he gave up six hits and six runs and he was taken out with no outs in the third. He is now 7-5 with an ERA of 3.71 -- his ERA was 3.16 before the game. “His last starts we’ve been talking about how he needs to have better command,” said manager Kirk Gibson. “He’d been getting out a lot of these messes in his prior starts but today, Washington, they got on base and they were 7-for-15, I think, with runners in scoring position. They capitalized on their opportunities. He got frustrated a little bit I think and was just not able to contain them today -- six runs -- and I could see he didn’t have it so I got him out of there early.”

--RHP Trevor Cahill will start for Arizona on Wednesday against the Nationals in Washington. He gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his last start against the Marlins in Miami on Friday. He is 1-2 with an ERA of 5.40 in three career starts against Washington. Cahill has made four quality starts in a row.

--OF Mark Trumbo was hitless in three at-bats and fanned twice against Stephen Strasburg. “He has all of the pitches,” said Trumbo, who is hitting .235. Manager Kirk Gibson said Trumbo could start at first base on Wednesday.

--INF Jake Lamb, who was called up Aug. 7 from Triple-A Reno, had reached base in six of his last seven games prior to Tuesday. “It’s a constant process,” he said of learning big league pitchers. “It is a lot different than what I am used to.” Lamb was 0-for-3 and is hitting .184 and did not reach base Tuesday.

--SS Ender Inciarte entered Tuesday with a hitting streak of 18 games, the most of any rookie in team history. But his hitting streak came to an end as he was hitless in four at-bats. His average fell to .262.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His last starts we’ve been talking about how he needs to have better command. He’d been getting out of a lot of these messes in his prior starts, but today, Washington, they got on base and they were 7-for-15 ... with runners in scoring position. They capitalized on their opportunities. He got frustrated a little bit, I think, and was just not able to contain them today -- six runs -- and I could see he didn’t have it, so I got him out of there early.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, of RHP Chase Anderson, who allowed six runs in two innings, ending his streak of six quality starts in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and he will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul