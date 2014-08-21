Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Pitcher Chase Anderson and position players Cliff Pennington, Xavier Paul and Jordan Pacheco made a visit to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Wednesday before their game against the Nationals.

“That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Anderson, who made his major league debut with Arizona on May 11.

He met several war veterans who were missing arms or legs. Anderson is from Texas and he met one veteran from Louisiana. “It’s a small world,” he said.

He also met several patients who were fans of the Nationals and fans of NFL teams.

Anderson pitched Monday night and allowed six runs and was taken out in the third inning of an 8-1 loss to Washington. He said the trip to Walter Reed put things in perspective for him.

“It gave me the chills to see how hard they work (at rehab) and the stuff they do to keep us (Americans) safe,” Anderson said. “It just puts things in perspective.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-74

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-9, 4.46 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-9, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Trumbo got the start Wednesday after he started in the outfield on Tuesday. He is hitting .235 after going 1-for-4.

--SS Ender Inciarte had his 18-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday. It was the longest for a rookie in team history. Manager Kirk Gibson noted that Inciarte wanted to start a new streak and did as he had two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth against Tyler Clippard to tie the game at 2. “He works hard every day,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He made good contact.”

--2B Aaron Hill had a tough night in the field but was not charged with any errors. A hard shot hit by Kevin Frandsen got past him in the ninth as Bryce Harper took third and then Anthony Rendon drove in the winning run. “They’ve got it rolling,” manager Kirk Gibson said of the Nationals.

--LHP Wade Miley (7-9, 4.46 ERA) will make the start on Thursday in Washington. He has made 26 starts and has given up 159 hits in 163 1/3 innings.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “We have to regroup. We have to try salvage this series the best we can.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, after his team lost to Washington for the third straight day.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and he will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

