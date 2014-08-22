Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Arizona Diamondbacks ended a 10-game road trip with a 2-8 mark after losing in the last of the ninth on Thursday to Washington.

And what a way to end the trip: Denard Span scored on a throwing error by third baseman Jordan Pacheco with one out in the last of the ninth for the only run of the game.

Washington swept the four-game series and won three of them in its last at bat. Arizona was 1-1 in Cleveland and 1-3 at Miami on the trip.

“It’s been a long one. It’s been difficult. I‘m definitely glad to go home,” said Pacheco, whose team begins a series at home Friday against the San Diego Padres.

Arizona lost six games in a row and is a season-low 22 games below .500 at 53-75.

The Diamondbacks are 28-36 on the road and 11-21 against the National League East after being swept by Washington, which has won 10 in a row.

“It’s tough, obviously. But you know, we’ve been there on the winning side of it,” said Wade Miley, the starting pitcher Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-75

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-4, 3.28 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 8-7, 4.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter will make the start at home Friday against the San Diego Padres. He has allowed three runs or less in six of his last nine outings and last time out he gave up five runs in four innings in a 10-3 loss at the Marlins on Aug. 17. He won at San Diego 3-1 on June 28 and is 3-3 in his career against the Padres.

--LHP Wade Miley will make the start on Thursday in Washington. Miley, in his 100th career appearance, allowed no runs and eight hits with six walks in 6 2/3 innings. “It was a grind. It was a battle,” Miley said. “I mean, those guys did a great job. They were laying off some pretty good pitches. I feel like it was bases loaded, one out every inning.”

--1B Mark Trumbo started at first base for the second day in a row after he played in the outfield Tuesday. He could not come up with a poor throw by third baseman Jordan Pacheco in the last of the ninth as Denard Span scored the winning run from second. “I guess some losses are a little more difficult,” said Trumbo. “I think we battled as well as we could. Just didn’t have too much offense to show for it. But our pitching staff did a great job.”

--3B Jordan Pacheco, who was hitless in three at-bats, made a throwing error with one out in the ninth that allowed Denard Span to score the only run of the game. “For a game to end like that, you really don’t want that to happen, especially when your pitching staff has done so well all game. To end it like that, that’s definitely my fault. That’s a horrible way to lose,” Pacheco said.

--OF A.J. Pollock (fractured right hand) took batting practice before the game Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since June 1. He is hitting .316 in 177 at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and he will move his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. He took batting practice Aug. 21 but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul