Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Josh Collmenter found the cure for a dead arm this week by skipping his between-starts bullpen session. It seemed to make a world of difference.

Collmenter gave up four singles and an unearned run in 8 1/3 innings before Arizona manager Kirk Gibson removed him with two runners on in the ninth inning of a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Friday. The run scored on a passed ball after Collmenter left the game.

“I‘m sure it did (help),” Collmenter said of forgoing his usual routine.

“Give the arm a little break. We’ve been going at it for quite a while now. August is usually the time if you are going to get fatigued, you start feeling it. I think it was just good to rest and be 100 percent going in.”

Collmenter (9-7), who leads the D-backs in victories despite not entering the rotation until mid-April, struck out eight, setting a season high. After topping out at 81-82 mph in a 10-3 loss at Miami on Aug. 17, Collmenter was back to his normal 87-88 mph range. He gave up a double, two home runs and a walk to the first five Miami batters he faced the last time out, but the Padres could scratch out only four singles Friday.

“You could see much difference tonight,” Gibson said.

Collmenter had no walks and one three-ball count, and he tied his career high in strikeouts, set in his 2011 rookie season against Milwaukee.

“For me, a lot of times it is getting in counts where they have to swing at pitches outside the zone,” Collmenter said of his strikeouts.

“If I can get ahead in the count and I am locating my fastball, my changeup and my curveball are that much better. I am able to throw those off the fastball. I was able to get some on the changeups and some on high fastballs. Usually I am not going to get a whole lot.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-6, 2.36 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 3.72)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero singled in the only run the D-backs got off San Diego RHP Odrisamer Despaigne the first time the teams met June 29, and he was at it again Friday. Montero’s two-run home run off the foul pole in right field capped a three-run first inning in a 5-1 victory. “I was looking for something I could hammer, and he threw me a first pitch changeup,” Montero said. “I was lucky enough to keep it fair.”

--CF A.J. Pollock is to begin a second rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Saturday, the D-backs said. Pollock, recovering from a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand suffered May 31, had his recovery delayed when he was again struck by a pitch in the same part of the hand in a rookie Arizona League game in early August. “Balls inside, he couldn’t really get to them because he had a lot of pain in there,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s calmed down. Everything is good right now.” There is no timetable for Pollock’s return, but he is likely to need at least a week of at-bats.

--SS Chris Owings was 0-for-4 while playing six innings for Triple-A Reno in his rehab game there Friday after playing the first three games of his rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League, where he was 4-for-7. Owings has been out since June 28 with a slight dislocation of his left shoulder. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Cliff Pennington has hit .318 in his last 11 starts since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 6 after missing 10 weeks with a fractured thumb. He has three extra base hits, three stolen bases and starts at three spots -- second base (four), shortstop (three) and third base (four). “He is very well-prepared,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

--RF David Peralta had his seventh triple and his fifth outfield assist in a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Friday. His tripled ignited a three-run rally in the first inning, and his assist cut down a runner trying to advance from first to third on a single to end the Padres’ third inning. Although Peralta did not arrive in the majors until June 1, he is tied for the NL rookie lead with Reds CF Billy Hamilton in triples and three behind Hamilton in assists.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The story was their guy. We couldn’t solve him.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, on RHP Josh Collmenter’s performance Friday night in a 5-1 victory for Arizona.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and move his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. He took batting practice Aug. 21 and was set to play Aug. 23.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is expected to be out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. The D-backs hope to get him into three to six games in September, after rosters expand.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul