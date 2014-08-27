Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks are taking the long view toward All-Star left-hander Patrick Corbin as he recovers from spring Tommy John surgery, and they are not counting on him to be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

”It may be May, I think more like even June for him,“ Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. ”He would probably punch me if he heard me saying that.

“We’re more conservative now than we have ever been with the rehab on that surgery. We are going to make sure we err on the side of very cautious. It’s something that you are going to take your time and make sure that he is ready to go. You’re not going to expect him to come back and throw 220 innings. Kind of manage his rehab through innings and then put him in a position to finish the season strong.”

Corbin, who was the ace of the 2013 staff while going 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA, suffered a torn ligament in a March 15 start and underwent surgery on March 26. He is on board with the rehab program, and does not want to stop and start in the way Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg did when he returned from Tommy John surgery in late 2011 but was shut down in late 2012 and did not pitch the final month or in the playoffs, when Washington lost to St. Louis in the first round.

“I think the most logical answer would be to take it slow in the front end and make sure you finish it through the end of the season and playoffs hopefully, and that leads into a normal offseason the next year,” Corbin said.

“I’d like to finish the season instead of do something maybe like Strasburg, when he started the season and then they shut him down. I’d like to do something vice versa to that.”

President/CEO Derrick Hall said last week that the D-backs will be in the market for an outfield bat and starting pitching in the offseason, and the uncertain timing of Corbin’s return seems to make the acquisition of another starting pitcher more important.

Wade Miley, Trevor Cahill, Josh Collmenter, Chase Anderson and Vidal Nuno have filled the rotation since Cahill returned from the minor leagues at the All-Star break.

Corbin and reliever David Hernandez, who had Tommy John surgery a week after Corbin, will take the next step in their rehab on Sept. 8, when they play catch for the first time since the surgery. They are scheduled to throw for 10 minutes at 45 feet on flat ground, and they will continue to throw until Nov. 1 before taking a month off.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 15-3, 1.82 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-9, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill had his streak of five consecutive quality starts end with a thud, when he gave up eight runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings of a 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. “In the other games, when I got away from the fastball command, I was able to throw the off-speed stuff for strikes and get back in the count,” Cahill said. “Today, none of my offspeed was working. I had to throw a lot of fastballs, and I was either wild or wild in the zone with that. They are a good team, and they are going to make you pay with that.” Cahill gave up six hits and walked three, including the first two batters of a six-run fourth inning.

--RHP Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Hudson got a strikeout, a groundout and a fly out. “He’s ready to go,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. “He just needs to get innings right now.” Hudson, recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, gave up one run over four innings in four appearances in the rookie Arizona League before moving up. He is expected to make another appearance for Reno on Friday and is expected to join the D-backs soon after rosters expand Sept. 1.

--LHP Patrick Corbin is on a conservative rehab program after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 26, and D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said he does not expect Corbin to return to the rotation until May at the earliest. “I think more like even June for him,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He would probably punch me if he heard me saying that. We’re more conservative now than we have ever been with the rehab on that surgery. We are going to make sure we err on the side of very cautious.” Corbin was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA while making the All-Star team in 2013. “I think the most logical answer would be to take it slow in the front end and make sure you finish it through the end of the season and playoffs hopefully,” Corbin said, “and that leads into a normal offseason the next year.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was given a CT scan on Monday that confirmed an earlier diagnosis that he will not need surgery on a fourth left metacarpal that was fractured when he was hit by a pitch by Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1. “It looks good,” Gibson said. “He’s healing.” He is scheduled to have another CT scan in two weeks, and if things are still good then would begin strengthening work.

--RF David Peralta had his 18th multi-game at Chase Field and his fourth outfield assist in 10 games when he singled twice and threw out Dodgers C A.J. Ellis at the plate while trying to score from second base in the sixth inning with the Dodgers holding an 8-3 lead. Peralta is hitting .346 in his last 13 home games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think more like even June for him. He would probably punch me if he heard me saying that. We’re more conservative now than we have ever been with the rehab on that surgery.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, saying he did not expect LHP Patrick Corbin to open the 2015 season in the starting rotation.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5. He threw a scoreless inning in the first game of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Aug. 26.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is to have another CT scan in two weeks.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. He resumed playing for Reno on Aug. 23.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Xavier Paul