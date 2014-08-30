Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right fielder David Peralta hit his eighth triple in 73 games Friday, the hit that is considered the most difficult to get in the cycle. The way Peralta’s bat has played this season, a cycle seems more than possible with a little luck moving forward.

That would cover him on both sides of the ball.

Peralta “threw” for the cycle in a 10-day span that ended Tuesday, throwing out runners at all four bases. That may be just as rare, given the short time frame. Peralta even did it in order.

Peralta:

--doubled Miami catcher Jeff Mathis off first base after a diving catch on Aug. 16.

--did not fall for some misdirection by Washington left fielder Bryce Harper and caught hi going to second base on Aug. 18.

--nailed San Diego shortstop and fellow Venezuelan Alexi Amarista trying to advance from first to third on a single Aug. 22.

--threw Dodgers catcher A. J. Ellis out at the plate as he attempted to score from second on a single Tuesday.

“Great instincts,” D-backs first base and outfield coach Dave McKay said.

“I like to think he will be our right fielder for a long, long time.”

Peralta, slashing .290/.324/.467 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs, has done extra outfield work with McKay. A former pitcher in the St. Louis organization before converting to the outfield in 2011, he has proven to be a quick study.

Peralta made a nice catch on Miami pinch-hitter Reed Johnson’s sinking liner to start the double play in Miami, but the Harper play was a textbook example of why McKay and the D-backs are so high on him.

Harper singled to right field to lead off the fifth inning and took a big turn around first base before appearing to put on the brakes. It was all part of his devious plan. Harper was hoping to entice Peralta to throw behind him and cruise into second base.

Peralta was prepared. He pump-faked to first base and held the ball as Harper took off for second base. Peralta then threw to shortstop Didi Gregorius covering second, and Harper was a sitting duck.

“Great instincts,” McKay said. “He didn’t fall for it.”

“I was ready for that because he’s done it before,” Peralta said. “He waits for the player to go to first base and then he goes to second. I knew it because I watch TV and I watch all these players.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 3-9, 5.14 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno (2-8, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jake Lamb’s first career grand slam home run Friday was his second home run of the season, and his second in five days. After striking out twice on fastballs earlier in the game, Lamb shortened his swing and hit a 97 mph fastball from Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino for his game-winning slam in the eighth inning for a 5-2 victory. “I was missing the ones at 90 miles an hour,” Lamb said. “I was just trying to do a little too much early on in the game. I was frustrated. Had guys in scoring position multiple times. You always want to come through in those situations. To come through in that situation was cool.”

--OF Nolan Reimold joined the D-backs on Friday after being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Thursday, his third team this season. Reimold opened the season in Baltimore’s minor leagues before being claimed by Toronto in early July. He hit .212 with two homers and nine RBIs in 22 games with the Blue Jays before being waived earlier in the week. “It’s kind of a whirlwind when you change teams -- the second time this year, and second time in my career,” Reimold said. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said Reimold will play occasionally.

--OF Xavier Paul was designated for assignment when OF Nolan Reimold was added to the 25-man roster Friday. Paul hit .100 with two singles and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats with the D-backs after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Aug. 7.

--RHP Daniel Hudson pitched a scoreless inning his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Reno on Friday, giving up a single and a walk and striking out one. He has made six rehab appearances, four in the rookie Arizona League, and his next outing likely will be for the D-backs after rosters expand Sept. 1. The D-backs have said they would like to see Hudson made 4-to-6 appearances for them this season.

--CF A.J. Pollock had a two-run single in four at-bats on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Friday and is likely to return to the D-backs soon after rosters expand Sept.1, manager Kirk Gibson said.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He threw breaking balls in a bullpen session May 13, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound in April. He threw a simulated game June 24. He threw a simulated game the last week of July and a bullpen session July 31. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 5, then moved to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 26.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and moved to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. He resumed playing for Reno on Aug. 23.

--OF Cody Ross (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold