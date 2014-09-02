Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The first September addition to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ roster is not exactly a young prospect.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since June 26, 2012, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday. The Diamondbacks also activated outfielder Cody Ross from the 15-day DL.

Hudson was 7-1 with a 1.69 ERA for the Diamondbacks in the second half of 2010, and he went 16-12 with a 3.49 ERA in 33 starts in 2011. Then he had two Tommy John surgeries in a span of two years.

Hudson was 25 when he suffered his initial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament while pitching at Atlanta on June 26, 2012. Dr. Lewis Yocum performed Hudson’s first elbow reconstruction surgery on July 9, 2012. Yocum died in May 2013.

The second failure of Hudson’s UCL occurred on June 4, 2013, during a rehab start with Double-A Mobile. Dr. James Andrews performed Hudson’s second Tommy John procedure on June 18, 2013.

Many of Arizona’s projected call-ups were delayed when Triple-A Reno advanced to the Pacific Coast League playoffs with a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-10, 4.30 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Cody Ross was activated from 15-day disabled list Monday. He was out since July 22 with a strained left calf. He will be used mostly as a pinch hitter, manager Kirk Gibson said.

--RHP Trevor Cahill fell to 3-10, giving up three runs to the Padres on five hits and six walks with five strikeouts in four-plus innings Monday. Cahill has a 4.58 ERA in nine starts since returning to the rotation and owns a 2.98 ERA on the road this season. He allowed 11 runs on nine hits and nine walks over 7 1/3 innings in his past two starts. “I just didn’t feel on my game today,” he said.

--1B Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 Monday and was robbed of a second hit by Padres 3B Cory Spangenberg, who was making his debut. Trumbo is hitting .304 (28-for-92) with 16 RBIs over his last 26 games.

--C Miguel Montero went 2-for-4 with a RBI single Monday. He is hitting .520 (13-for-25) with 10 RBIs in a 10-game hitting streak against the Padres.

--CF Ender Inciarte finished 2-for-4 Monday. Over his past eight games, the rookie is hitting .364 (12-for-33). Inciarte ranks fourth among National League rookies with 20 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He walked six guys; that’s too many in four innings. He wiggled out of it the best he could.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, on RHP Trevor Cahill, who took the loss Monday as Arizona fell 3-1 to the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--SS Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. An MRI exam July 1 showed no structural damage. He hit balls off a tee Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, and moved to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 22.

--CF A.J. Pollock (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He underwent surgery June 2 to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal. He took batting practice July 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 1. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand in an Arizona League game July 31, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, but it was in a different spot than the place he was hit when he suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture May 31. X-rays were negative, and Pollock returned to action in the Arizona League on Aug. 2. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 4. He played for Reno on Aug. 8 but experienced a setback that day. He resumed playing for Reno on Aug. 23.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross