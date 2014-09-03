Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks activated two more players -- outfielder A.J. Pollock and infielder Chris Owings -- from the disabled list but have put their promotion plans on hold.

Five of the Diamondbacks minor league affiliates reached the playoffs, including Triple-A Reno of the Pacific Coast League (via an extra-inning, season-finale win over Sacramento) and Mobile of the Southern League.

Pollock, 26, had been on Arizona’s disabled list since June 1 with a fractured right hand.

Pollock started Tuesday in his 52nd game of the season and was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He is hitting .309 with the Diamondbacks with 16 doubles, four triples and six homers in 181 at-bats. But in 15 rehab games with Reno and the Arizona Rookie Diamondbacks, Pollock hit .173 (9-for-52).

Owings, 23, was placed on the Diamondbacks 15-day disabled list on June 29 with a strained left shoulder.

He pinch-hit Tuesday and grounded out. He is hitting .277 for the Diamondbacks with 15 doubles, five triples and six home runs in 72 games. He was hitting .298 in 13 rehab appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-81

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 9-7, 3.94 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-6, 2.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF A.J. Pollock, 26, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Pollock, 26, had been on Arizona’s disabled list since June 1 with a fractured right hand. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He is hitting .309 with the Diamondbacks with 16 doubles, four triples and six homers in 181 at-bats. But in 15 rehab games with Reno and the Arizona Rookie Diamondbacks, Pollock hit .173 (9-for-52).

--INF Chris Owings, 23, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He was placed on the Diamondbacks 15-day disabled list on June 29 with a strained left shoulder. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in San Diego on Tuesday. He is hitting .277 for the Diamondbacks with 15 doubles, five triples and six home runs in 72 games. Owings was hitting .298 in 13 rehab appearances.

--C Miguel Montero was 1-for-3 against the Padres on Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak against the Padres to 11 straight games. He is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in the 11-game streak. Which might explain why the Padres intentionally walked Montero in the top of the ninth Tuesday with the go-ahead run on second and two out.

--LHP Wade Miley is 0-2 in five starts since Aug. 5 despite a 2.20 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings with 15 walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This sucks. The team fought hard. (Starter) Wade (Miley) pitches his butt off to get us there, and Evan (Marshall) was incredible to get us out of the eighth. It’s just frustrating that I didn’t make a good pitch.” -- Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler after giving up the winning run in a 2-1 loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock