Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson decided Wednesday to go with a six-man rotation for the rest of the 2014 season.

The immediacy of Gibson’s decision worked against left-handed starter Vidal Nuno, who was scheduled to start Thursday night’s finale of the four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Nuno was pushed back, and he will start Friday night’s game at Dodger Stadium with right-hander Randall Delgado starting the finale at Petco Park.

The change was something of a blow for the 27-year-old Nuno, who is a native of San Diego and worked in a concession stand at Petco Park. A number of Nuno’s family members and friends from the south San Diego County community of National City were planning to attend Thursday’s game.

Nuno, who was acquired from the Yankees in the Brandon McCarthy trade, is 0-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 starts for the Diamondbacks.

Josh Collmenter pitched seven strong innings Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ 6-1 win over the Padres. Chase Anderson and Trevor Cahill will start Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Dodger Stadium. Following a day off Monday, Wade Miley will pitch the series opener at San Francisco on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado (2-3, 5.85 ERA) at Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (10-11, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daniel Hudson retired the Padres in order in the eighth on 13 pitches in his first major league appearance since June 26, 2012. Since then, the 27-year-old had two Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries. He is only the fourth pitcher in big league history to return to the mound after having two Tommy John procedures -- joining Doug Brocail, Mike Lincoln and Denny Stark. After the game, Hudson said: “Even if I go out tomorrow and it blows again playing catch, it was worth it.”

--RHP Josh Collmenter picked up his 10th win of the season Wednesday by holding the Padres to one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. Collmenter is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA against San Diego this season. He is 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA in his past three starts -- a streak that began Aug. 22 against the Padres in Arizona. On Wednesday, he earned his first road win since June 28 -- also against the Padres. Collmenter went 87 consecutive betters without issuing a walk before he walked Padres 1B Yasmani Grandal in the sixth.

--C Miguel Montero went 1-for-4 with a RBI single Wednesday night. He has hit safely in 12 consecutive games against the Padres, going 15-for-43 (.348) with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

--RF David Peralta went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Wednesday in Arizona’s 6-1 win over San Diego. His triple in the first inning gave Peralta his first RBI since Aug. 19 against the Nationals, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive games without a RBI. He wound up with his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 9 against Colorado. His nine triples this season lead all major league rookies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wish I had more words. I don’t have a lot to say. I‘m kind of at a loss. Even after I reached the dugout, I really couldn’t sit down.” -- RHP Daniel Hudson, after his first major league appearance in two-plus year. Hudson, back after two Tommy John surgeries, threw a perfect eighth inning Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock