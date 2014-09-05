Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Randall Delgado views himself as a starting pitcher.

Forty-three of his first 45 major league outings were as a starter.

However, in his first two starts this season, the 6-foot-3 Panamanian allowed nine runs on 16 hits and five walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Off to the bullpen Delgado went after April 10. His next 37 appearances were as a reliever. Then on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson announced the Diamondbacks would immediately go to a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season.

The sixth starter would be Delgado.

“This is important for me,” Delgado said Wednesday when told he would start Thursday’s finale of the four-game series in San Diego against the Padres.

Delgado, 24, responded with one of the best games of his career. He allowed two hits and didn’t walk a batter over five shutout innings, and the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 5-1.

Thursday was the first time in his career that Delgado (3-3) left a start without having allowed a run or a walk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 3.23 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 11-10, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero was 1-for-5 with a RBI single against the Padres on Thursday. He extended his hitting streak against the Padres to 13 games. During the streak, Montero is 16-for-48 (.333) with two doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. The 13-game hitting streak is the third-longest active run against San Diego.

--INF Aaron Hill went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI on Thursday while starting at third base for the first time since Sept. 18, 2005. It was his 36th career start at third base. It’s such a rare occurrence that Hill was still listed as “2B” on the first lineup card posted in the Arizona clubhouse. “We started talking about it some time ago,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He was really excited.” In the fifth inning, Hill leaped to his right to make a flying (prone) catch of a C Rene Rivera line drive to prevent an extra-base hit.

--RHP Brad Ziegler struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Thursday night. Two nights earlier, he served up a walk-off homer to Padres rookie 2B Cory Spangenberg. Thursday night’s outing moved Ziegler into sole possession of second place on the Diamondbacks’ all-time appearance list (246).

--1B Mark Trumbo has reached base in 14 consecutive games after going 1-for-4 with a walk Thursday. He is hitting .298 (31-for-104) with 16 RBIs over his past 29 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was pretty efficient, and we did play good defense behind him.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, on RHP Randall Delgado, who combined with four relievers to throw a four-hitter in the Diamondbacks’ 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock