Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH
LOS ANGELES -- A disappointing season has brought the first of what will likely be multiple changes to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks announced Friday that Kevin Towers had been dismissed as general manager after four years in that job. He has been offered another role in the Diamondbacks’ front office now headed by Tony LaRussa as Chief Baseball Officer.
“Over the past three months, I have had the opportunity to evaluate all aspects of our baseball operations and have decided to restructure our staff in order to improve our decision-making process,” said LaRussa, who joined the Diamondbacks in May.
The move came as no surprise, considering the Diamondbacks’ 59-82 record after a 2-1 loss Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
LaRussa said the search for a replacement has already begun and he has reached out to multiple organizations seeking permission to interview candidates.
He confirmed interest in three candidates -- player agent Dave Stewart (a former pitching coach and assistant GM who played for LaRussa with the Oakland A‘s), Cardinals director of player development Gary LaRocque, Angels director of pro scouting Hal Morris, Yankees assistant GM Billy Eppler and the Diamondbacks’ current scouting director Ray Montgomery.
Current Reds GM Walt Jocketty worked with LaRussa both in Oakland and St. Louis. But LaRussa said Jocketty was not a candidate.
“I think it’s smart for us to have an open mind that each candidate comes in with a list of talents and then you make an assessment of who fits the best.”
LaRussa said he would like to complete the process before the end of the season.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 8-6, 3.75 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-6, 3.18 ERA)
--LHP Vidal Nuno pitched well, but OF Matt Kemp’s home run cost him. After he gave up the long ball to Kemp, Nuno retired the next 14 batters before CF Yasiel Puig reached on a walk with two outs in the seventh. The Dodgers managed just one hit after Kemp’s homer. Nuno (0-5), who was seeking his first win since June 27, when he beat the Red Sox as a member of the New York Yankees, was charged with two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. “He held them down to (two runs) but not enough offense,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.
--SS Didi Gregorius drove in the Diamondbacks’ lone run in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Gregorius’ sacrifice fly, scoring CF A.J. Pollock, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth inning, but the Diamondbacks failed to score again.
--OF A.J. Pollock, who scored the only run in Friday night’s 2-1 defeat by the Dodgers, went 1-for-4. Pollock is batting .457 in the last nine games with a homer, seven doubles, 11 runs and four RBIs.
--1B/OF Mark Trumbo reached base for the 15th consecutive game and the 32nd in the last 33 contests with a double in the fourth inning. Trumbo has recorded 13 RBIs in the last 12 games against the Dodgers. Both those numbers mattered little to Trumbo after Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. “They got one more (run) than we did,” Trumbo said. “Tough loss.”
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He held them down to (two runs) but not enough offense.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, of LHP Vidal Nuno, who allowed just two runs in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles Sept. 5. Ziegler will not pitch again this season. He will undergo surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap on Sept. 9 in Phoenix.
--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.
--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.
--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.
--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.
--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.
LHP Wade Miley
RHP Chase Anderson
LHP Vidal Nuno
RHP Trevor Cahill
RHP Josh Collmenter
RHP Randall Delgado
RHP Addison Reed (closer)
RHP Brad Ziegler
LHP Oliver Perez
RHP Evan Marshall
RHP Matt Stites
LHP Eury De La Rosa
RHP Will Harris
RHP Daniel Hudson
Miguel Montero
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B Mark Trumbo
2B Aaron Hill
SS Didi Gregorius
3B Jake Lamb
INF Cliff Pennington
INF/C Jordan Pacheco
INF Chris Owings
LF Alfredo Marte
CF Ender Inciarte
RF David Peralta
OF Nolan Reimold
OF Cody Ross
OF A.J. Pollock