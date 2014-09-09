Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The series of changes expected to come from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ disappointing 2014 season -- and the arrival of Tony La Russa as Chief Baseball Officer -- began with the firing of GM Kevin Towers.

It may or may not include a new manager as well. Talking to reporters in the wake of the Towers firing, La Russa said only that he hopes to have a decision made regarding Kirk Gibson’s future before the end of the regular season in three weeks.

“I think everybody involved doesn’t want to go into the offseason without understanding what the future holds,” La Russa said. “Definitely, by the time we get to the end, something will be decided.”

Hired to replace A.J. Hinch midway through the 2010 season, Gibson led the Diamondbacks to 94 wins and the NL West division title in 2011. He was named the National League Manager of the Year.

But the Diamondbacks have been stuck in a rut since then, going 81-81 in 2012 and 2013 before this season’s freefall.

With Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks are 59-84 this season and Gibson’s career record as manager is 349-363. His 349 wins are the most by a manager in Diamondbacks history.

A new GM would no doubt want input into the future of Gibson or his replacement. La Russa has indicated he would also like to move quickly on hiring a new general manager.

The Diamondbacks have acknowledged a handful of candidates -- Angels pro scouting director Hal Morris, Yankees assistant GM Billy Eppler, agent Dave Stewart and current Diamondbacks scouting director Ray Montgomery.

They are also expected to contact former Marlins GM Larry Beinfest, Rangers farm director Tim Purpura, Red Sox player personnel director Allard Baird and Dodgers director of player development DeJon Watson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-84

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-10, 4.18 ERA) at Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 4-3, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Mark Trumbo failed to reach base for the first time in 16 games and only the second time in the last 35. Trumbo went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday’s loss to the Dodgers.

--RHP Trevor Cahill no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth inning, and that’s when he ran into trouble. 2B Dee Gordon doubled to left with one out in the inning and SS Hanley Ramirez reached on a walk. 1B Adrian Gonzalez unloaded on a 3-1 pitch for a three-run homer -- the first of two -- to center estimated at 442 feet for a 3-2 Dodgers lead. Cahill (3-11) was charged with three runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. “He had gotten Gonzalez out the first two times up in his previous at-bat, but he got behind in the count (the third time),” manager Kirk Gibson said. “(Gonzalez has) had success with balls over the plate.”

--OF A.J. Pollock didn’t play Sunday, and the Dodgers are thankful he didn‘t. Pollock, who has been slowed by a groin injury, has hit Dodgers pitching as well as any player this season. Pollock was batting .366 in 12 games against Los Angeles this season, the most hits by any opposing hitter this season entering Sunday’s contest.

--OF Cody Ross had a strong outing Sunday, earning a season-high three hits in four at-bats in Sunday’s defeat by the Dodgers. Ross came off the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 1 after suffering a strained calf.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get in situations when you can’t get around him. That’s where it really hurts you. We got in many of those situations this year.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, of facing Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who hit a pair of three-run homers against Arizona Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF A.J. Pollock (minor groin injury) did not play Sept. 7.

--OF David Peralta (back spasms) did not play Sept. 6-7.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9 in Phoenix.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock