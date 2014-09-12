Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Outgoing commissioner Bud Selig was in San Francisco on Thursday on his farewell tour, but it was something he said while addressing the media Wednesday night in Seattle that has Diamondbacks fans buzzing.

Ten candidates have been identified as being considered for the Diamondbacks’ vacant general manager post. One of the most intriguing is former standout pitcher Dave Stewart.

Without mentioning him by name, Selig might have inadvertently stamped Stewart as the frontrunner for the Diamondbacks’ position.

While addressing the subject of minority hirings during his 22 years in office, Selig admitted he was sad to see two black managers, Houston’s Bo Porter and Texas’ Ron Washington, recently get fired.

“I‘m very proud of what we’ve done in minority hiring,” Selig declared. “And I think we’ll have some good news on that front, too, from everything I‘m hearing in other areas.”

Speculation immediately focused on the Diamondbacks’ potential hiring of Stewart, who already has been interviewed.

Selig would not provide any further details when asked about his comment during Thursday’s media session in San Francisco.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-87

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 6-16, 4.55 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-5, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno would like nothing better than to record his first win as a Diamondback against Friday’s opponent, the San Diego Padres. Nuno attended high school at Sweetwater High, about a 15-minute drive from Petco Park. The left-hander surely has pitched well enough to have multiple wins already. He’s 0-5 despite having allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts. One of those starts was against the Padres, a game in which he allowed two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in a game the Diamondbacks rallied late to win 5-2. It was the only time Nuno has faced the Padres in his career.

--RHP Randall Delgado put the Arizona pitching staff in the Diamondbacks’ record book Thursday, but certainly not with his best effort. When Delgado allowed three runs in Arizona’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, it marked the 14th consecutive game in which the Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher had surrendered three or fewer runs in a game. That set a franchise record. Unfortunately for Delgado, his three runs came on seven hits and two walks in just four innings, prompting manager Kirk Gibson to give him an early hook.

--SS Cliff Pennington knows the Diamondbacks would like to play their young shortstop, Didi Gregorius, as much as possible down the stretch this season. But the veteran is making it tough on Kirk Gibson to keep him out of the lineup. Pennington was one of the Diamondbacks’ few bright spots in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Starting for the first time in the three-game series, one in which Gregorius started twice and went hitless, Pennington had a triple, single and walk in four plate appearances against a Giants pitching staff that was tough on pretty much every other Diamondback. Pennington has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 road starts, a stretch during which he has hit .317.

--3B Jake Lamb is hitting the ball consistently since being called up from Triple-A Reno. But when he does connect, the baseball tends to go great distances. Lamb belted his third home run of the season in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The hit was his sixth in his last five starts, a stretch during which he also has smacked a pair of doubles. Lamb’s 1-for-4 afternoon Thursday raised his average, but just to .214.

--RHP Daniel Hudson pitched twice in his first three games since returning from a second Tommy John surgery earlier this month. But after watching the right-hander get roughed up a bit (three runs in two-thirds of an inning) by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks have decided to take things a bit slower. Hudson threw a bullpen session Wednesday in San Francisco, four days after his outing in L.A., and reported no discomfort. By design, he saw no game action in the series against the Giants, but likely will be a bullpen option this weekend at home against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you’re not hitting, you have to play better, and we didn’t do that.” -- Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock, after his team fell into a tie with Colorado for last place in the National League West.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-10. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Sept. 12 in Phoenix.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock