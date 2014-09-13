Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Chief baseball officer Tony La Russa is leaving few stones unturned in his search for a general manager to replace Kevin Towers, who has been offered another post in the organization when the new hire is made.

The D-backs have 10 known candidates after the group was expanded to include Texas assistant general manager Thad Levine on Thursday. Former Houston general manager Tim Purpura and former Kansas City general manager Allard Baird also are among the group from which the D-backs hope to make a hire by the end of the season at the latest.

“There is a lot that is going into the decision-making and restructuring, and we have to do it quickly,” D-backs president/CEO Derrick Hall has said.

Dave Stewart, who is considered a leading candidate, played for La Russa with the Oakland A’s and as an assistant general manager in Toronto and has been a pitching coach in Toronto, Milwaukee and San Diego. He was Towers’ pitching coach in San Diego in 1998, when the Padres made their only World Series.

“He’s one of the first guys I thought of,” La Russa said the day the announcement was made that Towers would be reassigned.

Former Miami general manager Larry Beinfest was interviewed in Jacksonville last weekend. Beinfest ran Miami’s baseball operations from 2002-2013, and won a World Series in his second season in 2003. He was interviewed for the D-backs’ general manager position early this season before La Russa was hired in May, and had the first interview for the vacant San Diego job after Josh Byrnes was fired in late June. The Marlins and Cardinals share a spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla., and La Russa and Beinfest are passing acquaintances from their time there.

Baird was Kansas City’s general manager from 2000-2006 and has been working in Boston’s baseball operations department since leaving the Royals in May 2006. He is the Red Sox’s vice president of player personnel.

Purpura was Houston’s general manager from 2005-07, and the Astros won their only NL pennant and got to their only World Series in his first season in 2005. He is the senior director of player development with the Texas Rangers. He also has served as the CEO of minor league baseball and was one of the founding directors of the hugely successful Arizona Fall League.

Levine is in his ninth season as the Rangers’ assistant general manager. He also has worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and with Colorado. Levine and former D-backs general manager Byrnes were teammates on the Haverford College baseball team in 1992, and Byrnes hired Levine at Colorado after taking a job there in 1999.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-88

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 13-13, 2.66 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 8-6, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno gave up six runs in five innings of a 6-5 loss Friday, the least effective outing of his 12 since being acquired from the Yankees for RHP Brandon McCarthy on July 6. Nuno gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two. The D-backs, who had scored 19 runs when he was on the mound in his previous starts, scored five when he was the pitcher of record. “Trying to do too much at times and overthinking,” Nuno said. “It is annoying that I got some run support today and that I blew it a little bit.” Nuno had given up seven runs in his previous four starts, covering 29 1/3 innings. He is 0-6 in Arizona despite making made seven quality starts.

--CF A.J. Pollock had three hits including a three-run home run Friday, his first homer since returning from a three-month stay on the disabled list Sept. 1. He hit the first pitch he saw from LHP Eric Stults in the fifth inning to bring the D-backs within one, at 6-5. Neither team scored again. “I just wanted to be a little aggressive on that first pitch,” Pollock said. “He was trying to sneak the first one over then he was going with his other stuff outside the zone. I just wanted to get a good swing and get a runner in, and I got the ball in the air and got it out of the park.” Pollock is hitting .324 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games this season. He missed three months with a fractured fourth right metacarpal suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto on May 31.

--OF Brett Jackson, a first-round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs in 2009, was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday to provide another left-handed bat off the bench while OF David Peralta (back) remained sidelined. “We’ll give him some playing time,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Jackson hit .188 in 11 games with Reno after being obtained from the Cubs for RHP Blake Cooper on Aug. 14. Jackson, 25, spent 44 games in the majors with the Cubs in 2012, hitting .175 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats.

--LHP Joe Paterson got the only batter he faced Friday, when he was recalled from Reno to add a situational left-hander to the bullpen. LHP Oliver Perez and LHP Eury De La Rosa have been in the bullpen since LHP Joe Thatcher was traded to the Angels before the July 31 deadline, but De La Rosa has been used more as a long man. “Sometimes I’d like to bring in a left-hander for one guy and go back to a righty,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Paterson, a member of the D-backs’ 2011 NL West title team, was 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 56 appearances for Reno this season. Lefties hit .198 against him.

--OF David Peralta had an MRI on his lower back Friday, although the results were not immediately known. Peralta’s back locked up while he was lifting weights following a Sept. 5 game at Los Angeles, and he has not played since. He is slashing .293/.326/.461 with nine triples, seven homers and 34 RBIs in 80 games since making his major league debut June 1.

--LHP Matt Reynolds threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. “It went well,” Reynolds said. “Physically I felt good. Command-wise, it was about as good as I’ve been.” Reynolds is scheduled to pitch in an instructional league game Wednesday, his first game action. Reynolds, 0-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 30 appearances last season, is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wanted to be a little aggressive on that first pitch. He was trying to sneak the first one over then he was going with his other stuff outside the zone. I just wanted to get a good swing and get a runner in, and I got the ball in the air and got it out of the park.” -- CF A.J. Pollock, whose three-run homer off San Diego LHP Eric Stults on Friday was his first since returning from the disabled list Sept. 1.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-12. He had an MRI on his lower back Sept. 12.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

