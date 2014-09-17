Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks took the next step in their general manager search by interviewing top candidate Dave Stewart on Tuesday, according to FOXSportsArizona.com.

Stewart met for several hours with Arizona chief baseball officer Tony La Russa and president/CEO Derrick Hall, according to the report. La Russa said he would like to hire a successor to Kevin Towers by the end of the season, in order to both facilitate a decision on manager Kirk Gibson’s future and also get a head-start on possible offseason moves.

La Russa and Stewart have a long history as key pieces in Oakland’s resurgence during the Bash Brothers era of the late 1980s, and La Russa said Stewart was “one of the first people I thought of” when talking candidates on the day Towers’ reassignment was announced Sept. 5.

Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager De Jon Watson is considered a top candidate. St. Louis director of player development Gary LaRocque, who has ties to La Russa from their time together with the Cardinals, also is among the target group. In 2010, LaRocque authored “The Cardinal Way,” a handbook for the baseball operations staff in St. Louis.

Diamondbacks scouting director Ray Montgomery and former major league general managers Larry Beinfest (Miami), Tim Purpura (Houston) and Allard Baird (Kansas City) also will have met with La Russa and Hall by Friday, the Diamondbacks announced, when interviews will conclude.

The original candidate list of 10 dwindled in the past few days. Texas assistant general manager Thad Levine removed his name from consideration on Tuesday, a day after Yankees assistant general manager Billy Eppler did the same.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to have had meaningful conversations with two very impressive baseball men with bright futures and respect both of their decisions not to interview with us in order to remain with their current organizations,” La Russa said.

Stewart, 57, worked as a pitching coach for San Diego, Milwaukee and Toronto. He was an assistant general manager for three years with the Blue Jays before being passed over for the Jays’ general manager job in 2001, causing him to resign and move to Milwaukee as a pitching coach. Stewart was offered the manager’s job in Toronto before the Jays hired Buck Martinez in 2000 but chose to remain in the front office.

Stewart currently works as a player agent after creating Sports Management Partners after leaving the game, and it remains to be seen if the lure of a front office job -- and a possible pay cut -- is enough to keep him from changing jobs. Among his clients is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp.

With Stewart as the staff ace, the A’s made three consecutive World Series appearances from 1988-1990. Stewart won 84 games from 1987-1990, winning at least 20 games every year while anchoring a staff that also included Bob Welch and Mike Moore. Stewart finished third, fourth, second and third in the AL Cy Young Award voting in that stretch, averaging 36 starts and 265 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-89

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-9, 2.91 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did pregame work Tuesday, but he still has not appeared in a game since Sept. 5. He is not likely to play until the Diamondbacks’ series in Colorado that begins Thursday.

--3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday and struck out in the eighth inning. He was hurt Friday, and he did not play Saturday through Monday.

--RHP Josh Collmenter made his fifth consecutive quality start but lost a pitchers’ duel, 2-1, to San Francisco RHP Jake Peavy on Tuesday. Collmenter has a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts, giving up four earned runs in 35 2/3 innings. “He was dominating,” C Miguel Montero said. “He made good pitches. Even the homer to Buster (Posey) was a good pitch. It was down and in, and he just took a really good swing.” Posey is 11-for-18 with three homers in his career against Collmenter.

--LHP Andrew Chafin will make his second start of the season Wednesday, manager Kirk Gibson announced Tuesday. Chafin, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, pitched five scoreless innings in the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Aug. 13 in his only previous major league game. “We obviously wanted to get (Chafin) to pitch,” Gibson said. “It gives us a chance to watch him. More so, it’s an opportunity for him to try to build on the momentum he has now.” Chafin pitched 15 scoreless innings for Reno in the Pacific Coast League playoffs, including a four-hit shutout against Las Vegas in the semifinals.

--RHP Chase Anderson will be shut down after his Friday start in Colorado, manager Kirk Gibson said Tuesday. Anderson (9-6, 3.70 ERA) has thrown a career-high 148 1/3 innings including his time at Double-A Mobile this season, and the D-backs want to be careful not to overextend him. “He went far enough, and we don’t really need him.” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Anderson, who made his debut May 11, leads NL rookies in victories and has 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings with the D-backs.

--RHP Randall Delgado, who made two spot starts when Arizona went to a six-man rotation the first week of September, will return to the bullpen to finish the season, manager Kirk Gibson said. Delgado pitched five shutout innings at San Diego in his first September start at San Diego and gave up three runs in four innings of his second start at San Francisco. Delgado opened the season in the rotation because of a spring training injury to LHP Patrick Corbin but was removed after giving up nine runs and 16 hits in 7 1/3 innings.

--OF Ryan Jackson went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first major league since Oct. 3, 2012, when he opened in right field against San Francisco on Tuesday. The D-backs acquired Jackson in August and promoted him from Triple-A Reno on Monday. He was the Cubs’ first round draft choice in 2009 out of the University of California, and D-backs coaches Dave McKay and Alan Trammell were on the Cubs’ staff when Jackson was there. “There were a lot of expectations put on that kid when he came up here,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Trying to get him by those and encourage him to get in a different place mentally. Make some physical adjustments.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe the ball looks like a beach ball to him. I am not sure. Up and down, soft and hard, it doesn’t matter, he seems to get the bat on it.” -- Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter, on San Francisco C Buster Posey, who went 2-for-4 with a homer against Collmenter on Tuesday and is 11-for-18 with three homers against him in his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 12, and he did not play Sept. 13-15. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 16.

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-16. He had an MRI exam Sept. 12 that found no major damage. Peralta took part in pregame baseball activities Sept. 15-16, but he is unlikely to play before Sept. 18.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson