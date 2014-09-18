Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks altered their pitching plans down the stretch in order to get a longer look at left-hander Andrew Chafin, who went six innings in a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants in his second start of the season Wednesday.

Chafin did not get a decision while giving up two runs and three hits in six innings and is scheduled to make another start next Tuesday in Minnesota, the final week of the regular season. He earned the extra looks after pitching five scoreless innings in his only other major league appearance in the second game of an Aug. 13 doubleheader at Cleveland and capping his minor league season with 15 scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League playoffs. He was recalled Monday.

”We obviously wanted to get (Chafin) to pitch,“ Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. ”Do we move him to the bullpen? We didn’t want to do that. He’s throwing the ball really well as a starter. He’s been starting for a while.

“It gives us a chance to watch him. More so, it’s an opportunity for him to try to build on the momentum he has now. When (players) come up, it’s a different game for sure. We just want to see him compete. Hopefully he’ll benefit as he moves into the offseason.”

With Chafin in the six-man rotation, the D-backs returned right-hander Randall Delgado to the bullpen and also announced that rookie right-hander Chase Anderson will be shut down after his start in Colorado on Friday. Anderson is 9-6 with a 3.70 ERA in 21 starts after making his major league debut May 11. He opened the season at Double-A Mobile and has worked a combined 148 1/3 innings after a previous career high of 108 1/3 in 2010.

“He went far enough, and we don’t really need him” because of an off day the final week of the season, Gibson said.

“He’s had a great year. He’s learned a lot. The one thing that he had to learn in any of his seasons was to stay healthy. That was the biggest thing. He’s got good stuff. He has three serviceable pitches for sure, and he’s going to be able to continue to work off of those. It seems like he’s behind in the count a lot, but if you look at his walks to strikeouts, not bad. That’s a pretty good rookie year, in a year we really struggled.”

Chafin will join the crowd competing for 2015 rotation spot that is expected to include Wade Miley and at least one or two offseason acquisitions, whether through trade or free agency. Anderson, Josh Collmenter, Trevor Cahill, Vidal Nuno and Delgado will be in the mix next spring, and the D-backs hope to get Patrick Corbin and Bronson Arroyo back from Tommy John surgeries in May and July, respectively.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-90

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-6, 3.68 ERA) at Colorado (LHP Yohan Flande (0-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Chafin gave up two runs on three hits in six innings in his second major league start Wednesday, although he did not get a decision in San Francisco’s 4-2 victory. Chafin struck out two and walked four, and two of his walks led to Giants’ runs. “I have to work on my command a little bit,” Chafin said. “I have to cut down on those walks. It’s all about fine-tuning mechanics.” Chafin had his first hit and his first major league RBI. Chafin, who pitched five scoreless innings in the second game of an Aug. 13 doubleheader against Cleveland, is scheduled to start again Tuesday against Minnesota.

--CF A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored against San Francisco on Wednesday and has reached base via hit or walk in his 12 games since Sept. 4, two days after he was activated from the disabled list after missing three months with a fractured hand. Pollock is hitting .326 with two triples, a homer and eight RBIs in that stretch. He stole a run Wednesday, when he broke from third and made beat the return throw from first base as C Andrew Susac threw out 1B Mark Trumbo at first after Trumbo struck out on a pitch in the dirt.

--LF Ender Inciarte led off the last six games with hits, doubles in the first two games of a series against San Diego and singles in the final Padres game and all three against San Francisco. He scored after his first two hits but has not scored since. Inciarte is hitting .281 and has reached base in 59 of the last 65 games as the leadoff man. Inciarte leads NL rookies with 80 hits since June 24.

--LHP Oliver Perez, who has made a career-high 65 appearances in his first season in Arizona, will be given a few days off to work through what manager Kirk GIbson called a “dead arm” period. “Give him a few more days to liven his arm,” Gibson said. “It’s not hurt, just got not much coming out. He hit a wall.” Perez is 3-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 56 2-3 innings. He has 70 strikeouts against 21 walks.

--OF David Peralta (back) had a light day Wednesday after going through full pregame activities Tuesday. He is expected to go have another work day Thursday in Colorado before a possible return over the weekend. Peralta, hitting .293 with seven homers and 34 RBIs, has not played since Sept. 6.

--3B Jake Lamb (quad) was given a day off against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday but is expected to return to the lineup against Colorado in a series that begins Thursday. Lamb has not played since Friday.

--1B Mark Trumbo, who played through a stiff back, was removed in the eighth inning after striking out four times. He is expected to play Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It gives us a chance to watch him. More so, it’s an opportunity for him to try to build on the momentum he has now.” -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, on giving LHP Andrew Chafin the opportunity to make two starts down the stretch after he finished the year with 15 scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Oliver Perez (tired arm) missed games Sept. 15-17. He is day-to-day.

--3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 12, and he did not play Sept. 13-17. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 16.

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-17. He had an MRI exam Sept. 12 that found no major damage. Peralta took part in pregame baseball activities Sept. 15-17.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson