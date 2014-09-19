Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Reliever Dan Hudson will not pitch any more this season. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said the decision to shut down Hudson, who twice underwent Tommy John surgery, was not health related.

“We were thinking like four appearances,” Gibson said before Arizona lost 7-6 to the Colorado Rockies. “We’ve gotten through three. We like what we see. We just thought, ‘Why have him go on? He has accomplished everything we wanted him to accomplish this year. So he’s going to stop throwing now and continue strengthening his shoulder and his elbow and do full body exercises before he starts throwing again, and he will get ready for spring training.”

A 16-game winner for Arizona in 201, Hudson tore his ulnar collateral ligament on June 26, 2012, pitching for the Diamondbacks and again on June 4, 2013, in a rehab game at the Double-A level. He is the fourth pitcher to have Tommy John surgery in consecutive years and return to the majors, a group that includes Doug Brocail, Mike Lincoln and Denny Stark.

Hudson, 27, began his career as a starter but moved to the bullpen when he returned this year. The Diamondbacks see him remaining in a relief role. He made his first appearance since his second Tommy John operation Sept. 3 and pitched Sept. 6 and Sept. 13. Three of the four earned runs Hudson has allowed came in his second outing, and he finished the season 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA with two strikeouts and no walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Gibson said he had no concerns about Hudson’s health,

”He’s fine,“ Gibson said. ”He threw the ball well. He got ready for us pretty good in the bullpen. He had three (appearances) here and probably six-seven prior to that in the minor leagues. He got to throw quite a bit.

“His velocity was really good. His slider wasn’t as sharp. His arm action is good. He hadn’t been on the mound that much. Got him in major league games. We saw him compete like we knew he can compete...He’s good. He’s on track. We’ll get him rested up for next year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-91

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 9-6, 3.70 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-3, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mark Trumbo took batting practice but was not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with back spasms after striking out for the fourth time. Trumbo had played in 47 straight games, and manager Kirk Gibson said, “He probably needed an off day anyway.” Trumbo won’t want to miss much time at Coors Field where he has homered in four straight games and is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with five homers and 11 RBIs. His four-game homer streak at Coors Field is tied with six others for the third-longest by an opponent, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton’s six-game streak and Jeff Kent’s five-game streak.

--RF David Peralta, who has not played since Sept. 5 due to a lower back strain, is close to returning. Manager Kirk Gibson said before the Diamondbacks lost 7-6 to the Rockies, “David is going to do a lot of work in pregame. He is getting better, a day or two away, probably.” Peralta has an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .385 (10-for-26). It is his third hitting streak of at least seven games this season. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games and 17 of his past 19.

--LHP Vidal Nuno allowed eight hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and a career-high tying seven strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 74 strikes, and was in line for his first win in 13 starts with Arizona since being acquired in early July from the New York Yankees until closer Addison Reed blew a save and gave up a game-losing two-run, walk-off homer with two outs to Wilin Rosario. Nuno said, “I wasn’t in a rhythm. I had a good mindset, tried to keep us close. Wins don’t come easy here. All I can do is make my last start and try to finish strong.”

--RF Cody Ross went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. In 13 games since returning from the disabled list Sept. 2, Ross is hitting .294 (10-for-34). In his past 21 road games, Ross is hitting .326 (15-for-46). For the season, Ross is hitting .247 (48-for-194) in 79 games with seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A terrible slider, a hanging slider. Probably higher than belt high. I had been wild before tonight.” Diamondbacks RHP Addison Reed, who blew his sixth save in 37 chances in aloss to the Rockies on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Oliver Perez (tired arm) missed games Sept. 15-18. He is day-to-day.

--3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 12, and he did not start Sept. 13-18. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-18. He had an MRI exam Sept. 12 that found no major damage.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson