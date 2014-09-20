Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson announced that Chase Anderson’s final start would be Friday against the Colorado Rockies, because the Diamondbacks don’t want to extend the innings for the 26-year-old rookie.

He held the Rockies scoreless for three innings but gave up three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, leaving after that inning having thrown 76 pitches, 56 strikes. The Rockies were leading 6-1 at that point and proceeded to blow out the Diamondbacks 15-3.

Anderson finished 9-7 with a 4.01 ERA in 21 starts. He pitched 114 1/3 innings for the Diamondbacks and 39 at Double-A Mobile to finish with a professional-high 153 1/3 innings. His previous high was 137 2/3 in 2012 -- 114 1/3 with Mobile, including the playoffs, and 23 1/3 in the Arizona Fall League. Anderson pitched 88 innings in 2013 at Triple-A Reno when he was on the disabled list twice and pitched in 26 games, including 13 starts.

Before the Diamondbacks’ one-sided loss Friday, Gibson spoke about Anderson.

”He’s come a long way,“ Gibson said. ”Came all the way from Double-A. Last year had been injury-riddled, even prior to that. They thought maybe he’d be a better bullpen guy. That’s kind of why they used him there last year. Moved him back to starter this year.

Decided to send him to Double-A and got better and better.”

Anderson made his major league debut May 11 and won his first five starts, compiling a 3.14 ERA in those games. Three of those wins were against National League West opponents.

“Got off to a very quick start for us,” Gibson said. “He was wondering how he’d be against a team the second time and was pretty good there as well.”

Asked specifically what he liked about Anderson this season, Gibson said, “I just like the way he’s consistent. He’s taken instruction well. He’s made some adjustments and learned to adjust his routine between starts, so he’d have more in his tank. We knew that he was a guy kind of wanting to do more between starts than less. It’s not that you want him to do little, but you have to find a happy medium. We adjusted and made a suggestion and he did it. It worked very good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-92

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-11, 5.28 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 0-1, 10.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 with one RBI after not playing Thursday. He left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with back spasms after he struck out for the fourth time. Trumbo had homered in four straight games before Friday and is hitting .412 (7-for-17) at Coors Field with five homers and 12 RBIs. His four-game homer streak at Coors Field is tied with six others for the third-longest by an opponent, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton’s six-game streak and Jeff Kent’s five-game streak.

--RF David Peralta, who had not played since Sept. 5 due to a lower back strain, pinch hit in the sixth and flied out. Before the game, manager Kirk Gibson said Peralta was available to pinch hit and will probably play Saturday. “Obviously he had some irritation in there,” Gibson said. “It’s just taken him a little longer than we thought to get back. That’s not something he can mess around with, because if you push it, then it turns into something that’s chronic. What he had the most trouble with is bending down. He was pretty good swinging the bat most of the time. Bending down to get a ball or something like that, that seem to irritate him the most. He seemed to have gotten rid of most of those symptoms.” His pinch-hitting appearance ended Peralta’s eight-game hitting streak, during which he hit .385 (10-for-26).

--RF Cody Ross went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double. It was the second time this season that Ross has had back-to-back RBI games. The other was Sept. 6-7 at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since returning from the disabled list Sept. 1, Ross is hitting .324 (12-for-37) in 14 games.

--2B Chris Owings went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in 12 of 16 career games against the Rockies, going 20-for-53 (.377). He has also hit safely in nine of 11 games at Coors Field, going 16-for-40 (.400).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really good. The first three innings were pretty quick for me, kept attacking the zone. Probably should have expanded the zone a little more once I got ahead got to put those guys away.” - Arizona rookie pitcher Chase Anderson, who took the loss in his final start of the season Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Oliver Perez (tired arm) missed games Sept. 15-19. He is day-to-day.

--3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 12, and he did not start Sept. 13-18. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 19.

--RF David Peralta (strained back) did not play Sept. 6-18. He had an MRI exam Sept. 12 that found no major damage. He pinch hit on Sept. 19.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson