Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Manager Kirk Gibson said each of his three catchers will start a game in the series with the Twins that starts Monday at Minnesota. That means that in addition to regular catcher Miguel Montero and Tuffy Gosewisch, his backup, Bobby Wilson will get a start.

It will be the first start in the big leagues for Wilson since Sept. 30, 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. Wilson, 31, began his career in the Angels’ organization, hit .208 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in 191 games over five seasons (2008-12) with the Angels and signed with Arizona as a minor league free agent after the 2013 season.

Wilson played this year at Triple-A Reno where he hit .267 with 11 doubles, three homers and 38 RBIs in 76 games. The Diamondbacks selected his contract Sept. 15, and his appearance Friday against the Rockies was his first in the big leagues since Oct. 3, 2012, with the Angels.

“He’s caught in Triple-A,” manager Kirk Gibson said before the Diamondbacks were swept in a four-game series by the Rockies for the first time, losing 8-3. “He’s a very good catcher, a very good player. He’s worked hard. We’d like to see him catch...We’re going to try to win a game with him.”

Montero, 31, was not in the lineup Sunday. He has caught 1,124 innings, which ranks third in majors behind Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, who Sunday with 1183 2/3 innings caught, and Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy (1,131 1/3).

”I’ve tried to give Miggy more time off recently,“ Gibson said of Montero. ”Probably now he hasn’t caught the most innings but at the end of last week, he’d still caught the most innings in the National League.

“That’s not the title that he needs to be after. He is getting older. There comes a point in time where conserving some of your bullets makes sense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-94

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 10-8, 3.60 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco 5-11, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Trumbo hit two homers and drove in all three runs in an 8-3 loss to the Rockies. It was his first multi-homer game of the season for Trumbo, who has hit 11 homers, and the fourth of his career. His last was June 5, 2013, against the Chicago White Sox while playing for the Los Angeles Angels. In seven games at Coors Field, Trumbo is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with seven homers and 15 RBI. “It was a decent day,” Trumbo said. “Ultimately, it’s not a good day, but for me personally, it was a step in the right direction.” He missed 71 games from April 22-July 10 with a foot injury. He said the key for him is “cutting out the grounders. There’s no money for me on the ground. I need to drive the ball. I need to hit the ball in the air. It’s frustrating when you’re not doing it, but fortunately today I was able to get a few out there, and that’s what I need to do.”

--LHP Wade Miley threw just 42 of 79 pitches for strikes in 4 1/3 innings as he allowed eight hits and six runs with four walks and four strikeouts. ”Didn’t have very good command, certainly arm-side command,“ manager Kirk Gibson said, referring to the outer portion of the plate to right-handed hitters. He was kind of throwing to only one side of the plate, so it wasn’t a very good outing for him or us as a team.”

--RHP Will Harris, who began his career in the Colorado Rockies organization, has made a career-high 14 straight scoreless appearances, totaling 14 innings, with 16 strikeouts since Aug. 19. That includes eight straight scoreless road outings, totaling 8 2/3 innings. Overall this season, Harris is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in 27 games, having allowed 26 hits in 27 1/3 innings with nine walks and 33 strikeouts.

--RHP Matt Stites pitched the seventh and allowed three hits and two runs. He gave up a long leadoff homer to Michael Cuddyer, followed by Wilin Rosario’s double. Stites then struck out Drew Stubbs and Brandon Barnes before yielding a run-scoring single to Rafael Ynoa. The home run was the sixth allowed by Stites in 31 2/3 innings this season. He’s 0-0 with a 5.97 ERA in 35 games and has allowed 33 hits and 16 walks with 26 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In June we swept them, outscored them 32-17. And it’s kind of a reversal in this series in four games. I don’t really have an explanation. We tried to throw everything at them. They swung the bats really well, scored a lot of runs. And we weren’t swinging the bats very well, so (we were) unable to shut them down.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson after a loss at Colorado on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Oliver Perez (tired arm) missed games Sept. 15-21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson